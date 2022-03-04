Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], February 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with the vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India's premier indigenous security and surveillance product manufacturing company, PRAMA India launched its first brand store and experience center in India at Bhavnagar, Gujarat amidst much big fanfare.

The PRAMA Brand Store was inaugurated in the presence of leading dignitaries from the security industry.

Bhavnagar has earned the honour of being the first Indian city to have PRAMA's brand store. The company has planned a pan-India phased rollout of PRAMA brand stores and aims to open multiple stores spread across Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities over the next 12-month period.

PRAMA is India's premier indigenous security brand has inaugurated its first brand store in Bhavnagar, Gujarat on 1st March, 2022. This new brand store is aimed at showcasing and bringing high quality, state-of-the-art security & surveillance products as well as the latest technology innovations closer to potential consumers and end-users.

Commenting on this milestone, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, PRAMA India Pvt. Ltd. said, "This grand store opening event is a glorious moment for all the security professionals associated with PRAMA India. We are happy to dedicate our first branded PRAMA store to the people of Bhavnagar in Gujarat. This is just the auspicious beginning of a journey, which will witness exponential growth and the presence of the brand at a pan-India level. Our store is strategically designed to showcase best-in-class products and solutions. We are hopeful that the store in Bhavnagar will be able to help the security professionals in the Saurashtra region to source the latest PRAMA Security and Video Surveillance Products."

"We extend best wishes to our partner Rajesh Vyas of Max Digital Services and hope this initiative will help them to deliver success to PRAMA ecosystem partners," Dhakan added.

The newly inaugurated PRAMA Store showcases a wide range of security and surveillance products to create a new customer experience. PRAMA's key USP is to provide customers and end-users with a hands-on experience by sharing insights into myriad vertical solutions, designed as per the considerations of Indian environment and standards framework.

PRAMA India has been working tirelessly to make India self-reliant in the electronic security product manufacturing sector, the company believes its indigenous manufacturing will be one of the key enablers for achieving India's dream of becoming truly Aatmanirbhar for the security and surveillance industry.

"The security industry needs to work diligently to realise our Prime Minister's dream of and a self-reliant India into reality. As the industry moves to new technology frontiers, there is a need to focus on indigenous security product manufacturing. These security systems are helping to resolve the physical security challenges in the private, government and commercial segments," concluded Dhakan.

PRAMA India has made significant investments to create a product portfolio that combines cutting-edge technology with the best of innovation and quality from India that put the country on the global map of security and surveillance products.

