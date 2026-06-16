Business News | Pramerica Life Insurance Launches 'Invest Shield' with Up to 100x Life Cover and Market-Linked Growth in One Plan

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 16: Pramerica Life Insurance today announced the launch of Pramerica Life Invest Shield, a hybrid life insurance plan that combines term-level life protection with a unit-linked investment component in a single policy. The plan is structured so that the life cover operates as a separate term insurance layer, while the investment component functions as a ULIP with nine fund options across equity, debt, and balanced allocations.

Also Read | Tokyo Earthquake: Magnitude 5.5 Quake Strikes Japan Capital, No Tsunami Warning Issued.

Invest Shield is designed for individuals aged in their early 30s to mid 40s who want both life protection and long-term wealth creation within a single policy, rather than managing a standalone term plan and a separate investment product. The plan offers a life cover of up to 100 times the annualised premium, though the actual multiple depends on the policyholder's age at entry, chosen premium level, and policy term. Premium payment terms and policy duration are customisable.

Key Features

Also Read | MPBSE MP Board Results 2026: Class 10 Second Examination Results Declared at result.mponline.gov.in; Students Can Check Scores Online.

- Upto 100x Life Cover: Financial protection through a life cover of up to 100 times the annualised premium, ensuring substantial coverage for the family throughout the policy tenure.

- Return of Charges: Return of mortality charges and premium allocation charges to the policyholder, helping enhance the overall fund value.

- Loyalty Boosters: Persistency boosters and maturity benefits that reward customers for remaining invested over the long term.

- Flexible Investment Options: Flexibility to choose between two investment strategies and nine fund options across equity, debt, and balanced allocations, catering to diverse risk profiles and investment preferences.

- Customisable Premium Payment Terms and Policy Duration: Flexibility to align the plan with individual life stages, financial priorities, and long-term financial goals.

Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "Pramerica Life Insurance Invest Shield reflects where we believe the life insurance conversation in India needs to go. For too long, customers have been asked to make a choice that should not exist - between protecting their family and building their wealth. Customers today think about their financial future as a whole. Pramerica Life Invest Shield is built for that mindset. This launch also reflects our commitment to listening closely to evolving customer needs and responding with solutions that are genuinely differentiated. We are at an exciting point in Pramerica Life's journey - three consecutive years of strong, quality growth across every pillar of our business. That foundation gives us both the confidence and the responsibility to bring genuinely differentiated products to market."

Karthik Chakrapani, Chief Business Officer, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "Pramerica Life Invest Shield has been designed for customers who are looking for a more integrated approach to financial planning -- one that combines meaningful life protection with long-term wealth creation at a stage in life where both priorities become increasingly important. At Pramerica Life, we remain committed to expanding insurance access across India through solutions that are relevant to evolving customer needs and supported by a diversified distribution ecosystem. Through our channels Prahri and Param, catering to the armed forces and paramilitary services respectively, our agency network across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, broker and corporate agent relationships, and our direct-to-consumer channel, we are making Pramerica Life Invest Shield accessible to customers across markets and geographies through the mode of engagement that best aligns with their preferences and financial needs."

The launch arrives at a moment of sustained momentum for Pramerica Life - three consecutive years of double-digit growth, built on the quality and sustainability of the business being written. New Business Premium grew 19% year-on-year to Rs. 1,471 crore, while Annualised Premium Equivalent rose 29%. Assets under Management expanded 12% YoY and individual New Business Premium grew 30%. Through this period of growth, the company has maintained a Claims Paid Ratio of 99.29% - rising year-on-year for three consecutive years - a measure of the discipline and customer commitment that has accompanied the scale.

Alongside this growth, the company has remained focused on societal inclusion and extending financial protection to traditionally underserved customer groups and regions. With an average ticket size approximately 42% lower than the industry median, Pramerica Life has consciously built offerings aimed at broadening accessibility across customer segments. The company's long-standing association with the armed forces and paramilitary community is reflected through specialised protection solutions and second-career opportunities, with more than 60% of individual lives covered belonging to the defence forces community and over 8,500 veterans employed since inception. Nearly 90% of lives covered by Pramerica Life are from rural India, reflecting its continued focus on deepening penetration across underpenetrated and hard-to-reach regions. Pramerica Life Invest Shield is a direct extension of this philosophy -- a product built around genuine customer relevance and long-term value creation.

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between DIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Finance Limited (erstwhile Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited) and Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). It represents the coming together of two renowned financial services organizations with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, started operations in India on September 1, 2008 and has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which have been customized to address the specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. The Company is committed to providing protection and quality financial advice to its customers. Pramerica is the brand name used in India and select countries by PFI.

For more details, please visit www.pramericalife.in

About Piramal Finance Limited

Piramal Finance Limited is a retail-led upper-layer NBFC with a pan-India presence, having served over 5 million customers across 26 states. The company manages Assets under Management (AUM) of over Rs. 1,00,000 Cr and operates a distinctive phygital model - combining high-touch engagement across 13,000+ pin codes with high-tech capabilities including machine learning models, agentic AI tools and real-time dashboards. In retail lending, Piramal Finance offers home loans, loans against property, used car loans, personal loans, digital loans and small business loans, with a strong focus on metro-adjacent, semi-urban and rural markets. In wholesale lending, the company provides asset-backed, data-driven solutions across real estate and select non-real estate sectors, with a focus on mid-segment residential projects and capital solutions for mid-market corporates. With its digital-first approach and AI-enabled platforms, Piramal Finance is committed to expanding access to affordable credit and driving inclusive growth across India.

For more information visit: piramalfinance.com

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately USD 1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunities for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years.

For more information, please visit news.prudential.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)