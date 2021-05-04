Pant will be responsible for driving overall business objectives through multiple distribution channels.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP said on Tuesday it has appointed industry veteran Prateek Pant as its Executive Director and Chief Business Officer.

Pant has over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry in India and abroad.

He was most recently the head of products and solutions at Sanctum Wealth Management where he was also a founding team member.

Prior to Sanctum, Pant worked with RBS, Franklin Templeton, Bank of America, ABN Amro, HSBC and Commercial Bank of Qatar across several domains.

At White Oak, besides overseeing product architecture, he will be responsible for driving overall business objectives through multiple distribution channels and leading innovative marketing strategies, including digital.

"We look forward to leveraging Pant's wealth of experience in investment management for building products, and for advising and engaging with clients and intermediaries alike," said Prashant Khemka, Founder of White Oak Capital.

The company is a leading provider of discretionary portfolio management services and alternative investment funds to domestic and foreign portfolio investors. With operations across multiple cities in India, it manages assets of over Rs 9,000 crore in Indian equities. (ANI)

