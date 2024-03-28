New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Global aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has signed a multi-year engine services agreement with FLY91 for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the PW127M engines that power its fleet of ATR 72-600 turboprop passenger aircraft, according to a press release.

FLY91, India's new regional airline brand by Just Udo Aviation Private Limited, intends to increase its fleet by the end of 2024 to provide local connectivity to underserved cities in the country.

"Availability is a key factor by which airlines are evaluated from a customer service perspective," said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service at Pratt & Whitney Canada.

"The ability of a commercial aircraft to take off as scheduled often depends on the readiness and reliability of its engines. We have 40 years of experience in the maintenance of the PW100 engine family and we're confident we can help FLY91 enjoy excellent dispatch reliability for its ATR 72-600 fleet and fully meet passenger expectations."

"The agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada is a significant step in assuring we can provide our customers with dependable regional air travel from our base at Goa's Manohar International Airport," said Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FLY91.

He further added, "We are committed to reliable, sustainable, and scalable air transportation services to build India's regional connectivity. We strongly believe that our ATR aircraft powered by P&WC's PW127M engines will help us achieve just that."

Pratt & Whitney Canada is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the PW100 engine family which powers 90 per cent of all regional turboprop aircraft operating today in the 30- to 90-passenger category.

PW100-powered regional turboprop aircraft consume 25 to 40 per cent less fuel and avoid an equal measure of CO2 emissions than similar sized jets on typical regional routes of 350 miles or less.

The P&WC Customer Service network consists of 50 owned and designated facilities, supported by approximately 2,000 P&WC employees around the globe. (ANI)

