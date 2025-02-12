PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Praveg Limited(BSE - 531637), India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, reported its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 FY25 & 9 Months FY25.

Key Financial HighlightsQ3 FY25

Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 54.88 Cr against Rs 33.97 Cr in Q3 FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 22.07 Cr against Rs 13.27 Cr in Q3 FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 10.55 Cr against Rs 8.10 Cr in Q3 FY24.

* EPS of Rs 4.08 against Rs 3.56 in Q3 FY24.

Standalone

* Total Income of Rs 43.48 Cr against Rs 33.79 Cr in Q3 FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 17.52 Cr against Rs 13.26 Cr in Q3 FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 7.65 Cr against Rs 8.09 Cr in Q3 FY24.

* EPS of Rs 2.96 against Rs 3.55 in Q3 FY24.

During this quarter, Company has sold bulk room night worth Rs.18.56 Crores at Rann Utsav Resort, Dhordo, Kutch, in accordance with master franchise agreements, However in order to comply with Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers, net revenue of Rs.1.56 crore only has been included in revenue from operations.

During this quarter, Finance cost includes Rs.151.65 Lakhs on account of Interest on Lease Liabilities, worked out in accordance with Ind AS-116- Leases.9 Months FY25

Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 115.14 Cr against Rs 61.06 Cr in 9 Months FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 40.28 Cr against Rs 22.68 Cr in 9 Months FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 12.71 Cr against Rs 11.36 Cr in 9 Months FY24.

* EPS of Rs 4.92 against Rs 5.02 in 9 Months FY24.

Standalone

* Total Income of Rs 95.97 Cr against Rs 60.88 Cr in 9 Months FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 33.80 Cr, against Rs 22.68 Cr in 9 Months FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 9.84 Cr, against Rs 11.36 Cr in 9 Months FY24.

* EPS of Rs 3.81, against Rs 5.02 in 9 Months FY24.

Key Operation Highlights

Key Highlights for Q3 FY25

Commenting on the results Vishnu Patel, Chairman, Praveg Limited said, "We are pleased with our strong revenue and operating profit growth, driven by strategic expansion and our commitment to eco-luxury hospitality. While expansion has led to higher depreciation and finance costs, impacting short-term profitability, we expect improved margins as operations stabilize. Despite strong bulk room night sales at Rann Utsav Resort, only a portion has been recognized as revenue this quarter. We are also making steady progress in operationalizing our new resorts and facilities, reinforcing our growth trajectory. As we continue expanding in the coming quarters, we remain firmly on track to achieve our Vision 2028 goal of over 2,500 rooms across 65+ locations, cementing Praveg's position as a distinguished leader in eco-conscious luxury hospitality."

