New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A total of 132 flights, both direct and indirect, are currently operating from 17 cities to Prayagraj, as informed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry announced that Prayagraj Airport has transformed into a modern gateway to the city of devotion, culture, and the grand Mahakumbh Mahotsav. Major expansion efforts have been undertaken to accommodate the influx of devotees from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

On December 8, 2024, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reviewed the progress of terminal expansion, construction, and traveler amenities, issuing time-bound directives. Regular inspections and review meetings with state authorities, DGCA, BCAS, and AAI ensured the timely completion of the projects.

On January 9, 2025, Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol also reviewed the work progress at Prayagraj airport. To facilitate the sacred journey, 81 additional new flights were introduced in January 2025.

Currently, there are 132 flights operating with approximately 80,000 monthly seats to Prayagraj from across India. The city is now directly connected to 17 cities, up from eight in December 2024. Additionally, with direct and connecting flights reaching 26 cities, including Srinagar and Visakhapatnam, Prayagraj has become a well-connected hub for devotees.

As per the directions of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, measures have been taken to ensure that airfares remain in check as the festival's peak days approach, especially during the forthcoming Shahi Sanan on January 29, February 3, and other important Snan on February 4, February 12, and February 26, 2025. The DGCA has advised airlines to ensure sufficient capacity to accommodate passengers.

Akasa Air will begin operating flights on January 28 and 29, connecting Ahmedabad to Prayagraj. In February, the airline plans to operate 9 flights from Ahmedabad and 12 from Bangalore to Prayagraj, adding approximately 4,000 seats.

SpiceJet is set to launch flight services between Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Hyderabad to Prayagraj, adding approximately 43,000 seats in February 2025. These new flights are part of ongoing efforts to ensure regional connectivity and accommodate the influx of travelers to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh period.

During the Maha Kumbh, the airport saw 30,172 passengers and operated 226 flights in just one week, surpassing 5,000 passengers in a single day for the first time. Night flights were also introduced, enabling 24/7 connectivity for the first time.

The airport's modernisation included expanding the terminal area from 6,700 square metres. to 25,500 square metres, reconfiguring the old terminal to handle 1,080 peak-hour passengers (up from 540), and operationalising a new terminal for 1,620 passengers.

Parking capacity increased from 200 to 600 vehicles, check-in counters rose from 8 to 42, and XBIS-HB machines increased to 10 from four. Aircraft movement efficiency was enhanced with an additional taxi track, parking bays increased from four to 15, conveyor belts from two to five, and airport gates from four to 11. Additional aerobridges and more security infrastructure, including door-framed metal detectors, were added.

Passenger comfort saw notable improvements with the addition of lounges, a child care room, and more boarding bridges (increased from two to six). Food and beverage counters were also increased, complemented by the UDAN Yatri Cafe for affordable food. New services include meet-and-greet assistance for differently-abled individuals, prepaid taxi counters, and a city bus service in collaboration with the UP Government.

Medical facilities were bolstered with ambulance deployment and air ambulance services. Pilgrims arriving at the airport are also greeted with floral welcomes for a warm start to their journey. (ANI)

