Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 13: Chitkara University was abuzz with excitement as more than 600 students and alumni gathered for the pre-launch event of the Young Professional Scheme (YPS). This initiative set to bridge opportunities between India and the UK, garnered attention from various stakeholders including educational institutions and diplomatic representatives.

The 2024 India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) promises to be a transformative opportunity for young Indian professionals seeking to explore new horizons. With the announcement of the first ballot, eligible candidates aged between 18 and 30 are encouraged to participate in the 48-hour ballot commencing on 20th February.

The event also saw the presence of 12 other delegates from the UK and British High Commission, along with senior leadership from colleges and universities across the region, underlining the widespread interest and support for initiatives promoting global engagement and skill development.

Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett from the British High Commission echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of fostering international collaborations and exchanges to nurture talent and innovation.

Hazel Siromoni, Pro Vice Chancellor of the Office of International Affairs, Chitkara University, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The Young Professional Scheme presents a remarkable opportunity for our students and alumni to broaden their horizons and engage in meaningful experiences abroad."

This visa initiative offers selected applicants the chance to live, work, or study in the UK for up to two years, facilitating cultural exchange and professional growth. Interested individuals can find detailed information about eligibility criteria and the application process on www.gov.uk/india-young-professionals-scheme-visa.

Key details about the scheme include:

* The first ballot will allocate 2,400 application places, with details of the second ballot to follow.

* Only one entry per person is permitted, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity.

* Successful applicants will receive an invitation to apply for a visa via email and must complete the application process within 90 days.

* The YPS visa fee is £298, in addition to the Immigration Health Surcharge and relevant visa application centre fees. As India and the UK strengthen their ties through initiatives like the Young Professional Scheme, opportunities for cross-cultural exchange and collaboration continue to flourish, empowering the next generation of global leaders. Visit the official website to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5 per cent of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara University get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in.

