An ode to the soul's eternal quest for oneness, cloaked in the mystique of Sufi fervour

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: The ethereal voice that has long echoed through the corridors of spiritual devotion and musical excellence, Preety Bhalla, returns with her latest offering, "Fakiri," a soul-stirring symphony for seekers of light, truth, and transcendence.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper-Batter Jos Buttler Reflects on Playing Against Former Team Rajasthan Royals, Says 'Felt Strange... but Was More Desperate for Win'.

This Sufi song, composed and sung by Preety Bhalla, brings the timeless poetry of Sant Kabir Das to life with a fresh twist. It blends deep spiritual verses with trippy vibes, groovy rhythms, and new-age electronic sounds. This unique mix appeals to both modern youth and lovers of timeless classics who cherish depth, devotion, and rich musical heritage, bridging generations through rhythm and wisdom.

With celestial melodies entwined with Preety Bhalla's mesmerising vocals, Fakiri transports listeners into a realm where the self dissolves, and only love remains. The lyrics, steeped in mysticism and longing, echo the teachings of the great Sufi saints, where the annihilation of ego births the true awakening. It is a ballad of divine madness, of losing oneself only to be found by the Beloved.

Also Read | 'You Only Care About Money': Justin Bieber Lashes Out at Paparazzi After Being Hounded During Coffee Outing with Friends Ahead of Coachella 2025 (Watch Video).

Speaking of her latest creation, Preety Bhalla shares, "Fakiri is a feeling, a way of life. It is my humble tribute to the path of divine love, of living beyond material illusions, and embracing the ecstatic truth of the soul's journey"_

From the first note to the last breath of the track, Fakiri unfurls like a silken prayer - powerful, gentle, and profound. This musical sanctum resonates with the fragrance of Ishq-e-Haqiqi (divine love)

Watch the song here-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_3iWYmZM7k

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)