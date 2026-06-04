Business News | Preity G Zinta, Samara Punjabi and Priyavrata Mafatlal Launch JACARTI Fine Jewellery, Marking a New Chapter in Luxury

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: India's jewellery landscape welcomes Jacarti Jewellery, a new fine jewellery house that crafts extraordinary Polki pieces - the heirlooms of tomorrow - rooted in heritage and artistry, that resonate across generations and occasions. With a strong founding team comprising Preity G Zinta, Samara Punjabi of Timeless Group UAE & Priyavrata Mafatlal, the Vice-Chairman of Arvind Mafatlal Group India, Jacarti is a legacy in the making. The brand reimagines Polki's timeless beauty, preserving the soul of its natural brilliance: a celebration of it's tradition, and an ode to it's modern energy and spirit, blending heritage, opulence and innovation. A New Era of Indian Fine Jewellery

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Jacarti Jewellery is available online via its e-commerce website www.jacarti.com or offline via its retail flagship store in Bandra (W), Mumbai, which was inaugurated and launched today by Preity G Zinta and her co-founders.

Location: Jacarti Jewellery, Durga Chambers, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra (W), Mumbai.

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Website: www.jacarti.com

Instagram: @jacartijewellery

Contemporary Heritage Heirlooms

The launch comes at a time when luxury consumers are increasingly seeking pieces that evoke cultural significance, provenance and longevity. In response, Jacarti offers fine Polki jewellery that is not only beautiful but truly valuable, deeply meaningful, and masterfully crafted to endure across generations.

Introducing 'Merai': The Signature Art Form By Jacarti, A New Age of Polki

Central to Jacarti's identity is their invention of the 'Merai' technique, a proprietary artistic and technical innovation by Jacarti Jewellery that reimagines traditional Jadau craftsmanship for the modern era, while still preserving its soul and rich tradition. Incorporating CAD and 3D printing, to create highly precise motifs and moulds, Jacarti achieves precision through technology. Combining meticulous craftsmanship by master skilled artisans with laser cutting, etching, and advanced techniques, Jacarti achieves the perfect shine finish, and even more finesse and grandeur than usual. The innovation delivers the same heritage craftsmanship, and visual richness as Jadau, but with far greater precision and comfort. The result is consistency, efficiency, and optimised use of gold without compromising on beauty, value or artistry.

The word Merai draws from two powerful symbols: Meru, the mythical golden mountain believed in ancient lore to sit at the centre of the universe, and Rai, meaning a ray of light. Mount Meru has long been imagined as a radiant peak of gold, reflecting divine brilliance across the cosmos.

Inspired by this imagery, Jacarti has developed a specialised process that transforms gold into a surface of extraordinary luminosity. Just like Meru reflects cosmic light, Merai transforms gold into radiance.

Commenting on the launch, Preity G Zinta, Co-Founder, Jacarti, said:

"Jewellery has always held a deeply emotional place in Indian culture. With Jacarti, we wanted to create something that honours that legacy while making it relevant for the women of today. The modern woman doesn't want to choose between heritage and contemporary design, she deserves both. Jacarti is our answer to that evolution."

Priyavrata Mafatlal, Co-Founder, Jacarti, said:

"India's heritage has always been defined by exceptional craftsmanship and an ability to create value that endures across generations. Jewellery occupies a unique place within that legacy because it is deeply personal, marking life's most meaningful moments and often becoming part of a family's history.

At Jacarti, our ambition is to build a brand that reflects these values. By combining craftsmanship, authenticity, and timeless design, we seek to create pieces that are treasured not only for their beauty, but for the memories and meaning they carry from one generation to the next."

Samara Punjabi, Co-Founder, Jacarti, said:

"The finest heirlooms are those that tell stories across generations. Jacarti was conceived as a bridge between India's extraordinary craft heritage and the aspirations of a new global consumer. Every piece reflects our commitment to preserving craftsmanship while continuously pushing the boundaries of design and technology."

The Founders of Jacarti Jewellery

Preity G Zinta

Actress, IPL Team Owner, Jewellery Founder - that's a business and cultural hat-trick. Bollywood icon Preity G Zinta brings to Jacarti a rare combination of entrepreneurial acumen, cultural intuition, and creative vision. As an actor, businesswoman, investor, builder and tastemaker, she has successfully participated in building India's most powerful obsessions: Cinema, Cricket, and now - Craftsmanship. After Bollywood and cricket, Preity is now helping shape another defining pillar of Indian culture - celebrations and bridal jewellery.

Preity has a deep passion for building meaningful, enduring business and cultural legacies. Her beliefs in quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity lie at the heart of Jacarti's philosophy - creating jewellery that is as timeless as the traditions that inspire it. To Preity, Polki is more than jewellery. It is a celebration of beauty, elegance, confidence, individuality, and the moments that become memories.

Priyavrata Mafatlal, Vice-Chairman, Arvind Mafatlal Group, India

A fifth-generation industrialist and Vice Chairman of the Arvind Mafatlal Group, Priyavrata Mafatlal brings to Jacarti a deep understanding of what it takes to build brands that endure while remaining relevant in a changing world. Drawing on his experience of leading and evolving a 120-year-old business institution, he will define Jacarti's long-term vision, strategic direction, and growth journey, combining timeless values with a strong focus on innovation, disciplined execution, and sustainable value creation.

For Priyavrata, the finest jewellery transcends adornment; it becomes part of a family's legacy. Through Jacarti, he envisions a brand that blends exceptional craftsmanship with contemporary sophistication, creating pieces that are not only admired for their beauty, but cherished for the stories, milestones, and memories they carry across generations.

About Arvind Mafatlal Group, India

Arvind Mafatlal Group is a multi-sector Indian business group operating across textiles, chemicals, education, IT services, and health and hygiene. The Group includes Mafatlal Industries, NOCIL Limited, Get Set Learn and Vrata Tech Solutions. Founded in 1905, the Group has operations in India and the Middle East, serving institutional, industrial, and consumer markets. Mafatlal Industries manufactures textile fabrics for uniforms, retail, and institutional use. NOCIL is India's largest manufacturer of rubber chemicals, supplying to global tyre and rubber goods manufacturers. Get Set Learn is a new-age learning venture for students and schools, while Vrata Tech offers IT & infrastructure services.

The Group operates through a family-owned structure, and its companies are active across B2B & B2C segments. Through its businesses and the family office, the Group further supports multiple philanthropic & sustainability initiatives.

For more information, visit https://www.arvindmafatlalgroup.com

Samara Punjabi, Founder Timeless Group, UAE

Samara Punjabi brings a global luxury perspective to Jacarti, shaped by years of building and scaling some of the Middle East's most respected fashion and lifestyle businesses. As the driving force behind UAE's mammoth Timeless Group, she has spent her career understanding what discerning women seek from luxury today - timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, and emotional connection.

With deep expertise across retail and brand building, she has walked in the customer's shoes and has a keen, highly developed eye for style, comfort, and versatility. Her expertise lies not only in identifying exceptional design and craftsmanship, but also in building excellent retail experiences, anticipating cultural shifts, evolving tastes, and a deep understanding of the future of luxury consumption.

About the Timeless Group, UAE

Timeless Group is one of the Middle East's foremost luxury retail enterprises, with a two-decade legacy of building, operating, and growing some of the region's most respected fashion and lifestyle brands. With a presence spanning 100+ stores, 70+ brand partnership, 1000+ employees, across 12+ countries, Timeless owns several globally renowned brands including Palm Angels, Thomas Pink, Temperley London and more, while being preferred distribution partners for internationally acclaimed luxury house like Marc Jacobs, Off-White, Manolo Blahnik, Judith Leiber, Furla, Dunhill and many more.

Timeless has built a reputation for identifying exceptional brands and helping them thrive through its extensive network of retail stores, distribution channels and strategic expertise. Its expertise spans brand building, consumer insight, merchandising, and luxury customer experience at scale. As a co-founder of Jacarti, Timeless brings a rare combination of strategic foundation, retail excellence, and long-term brand building vision that support Jacarti's ambition to redefine Indian fine jewellery for a new generation.

For more information visit www.timeless.com

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