Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Top IT and Tech companies have begun the process of getting employees back to offices.

Bringing the work-from-home trend to its end, PreludeSys has been quick enough to join the bandwagon and is ready to welcome their employees to work from office.

PreludeSys has opened its offices on 17th February 2022 for their employees and it is expected to continue with the hybrid work model through 2022.

With over 600+ employee force, PreludeSys has adopted a flexi-hybrid mode starting with two days a week. The employees will be having the choice of which days of the week they will be at the office and later moving to three days a week. While the global pandemic situation has improved in many regions of the world and governments have begun to lift the restrictions to restore life to normalcy. The current situation gives us hope that we can come out and be ourselves individually and collectively at the workplaces.

The management understand that work from the office requires their employees to re-organize their routines and this re-organization comes with its own challenges. The larger context of this move to open now is a positive reflection of our people dynamics and our collaborative culture. As socializing with colleagues is an integral part of the work life culture at PreludeSys, the management is excited to announce that PreludeSys' s Chennai office has been open will remain so. All the employees will work on staggered schedules abiding all the COVID protocol and safety purposes.

"In-person FaceTime has the intangible value to foster team spirit and collaboration. At the same time, we are balancing Work from Office with two days of Work from Home option, which we believe offers the appropriate balance for our PreludeSysians to take advantage of both. Our company believes its culture of apprenticeship and collaboration is best achieved in person and with the COVID-19 situation easing in Chennai, we welcome all our employees back to office, with continued consideration for personal circumstances," says Prasad Reddy, Associate Vice President, HR & IT at PreludeSys.

PreludeSys is a global technology solutions provider founded in the year 1998. It has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' in Sep 2021. As a brand PreludeSys is considered as a trusted technology partner serving more than 300+ customers. As a solution provider, PreludeSys goes an extra mile in helping their clients enhance business value through digital transformation. They offer services such as Enterprise Application Integration, Application Modernization and Cloud Migration, Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, Business Application Services (CRM /ERP), Testing, and Business Process Services.

As a company they believe in working with young and mature enterprises across the globe in a diverse set of verticals by leveraging their in-house technical expertise, technology partnership, industry experience, and global delivery model. Overall, PreludeSys will help transform your brand inside out and guide you through your Digital Transformation journey solely committed to success.

