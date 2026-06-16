Business News | Premier Developers from Canada, UAE and India Set to Showcase at NKN Media's International Property Expo

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 16: With increasing numbers of Indians showing interest in overseas real estate, Canada is fast emerging as one of the most popular places for Indian investors, after the UAE. Premier developers from Canada such as industry leader Westbank will be exhibiting at the International Property Expo, being organised by NKN Media at the Taj Palace, New Delhi on 4th and 5th July 2026.

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The number of Indians showing interest in overseas real estate purchases has increased dramatically over the last decade. This is mainly due to factors like migration and better investment options among others. While cities like Dubai allure with no-tax benefits, easy sale and high rental yield, the Canadian government too is making it easier for Indian home buyers.

Speaking about the upcoming Expo, Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, Group CEO & Managing Director, NKN Media, stated, "The present generation of Indian buyers have become globally conscious and are investing more than ever before. Foreign real estate investments have come to be seen not only as an income source, but also a necessity for education and migration. With our International Property Expo, we are now trying to connect reputed developers from across the globe directly with the Indian customers."

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The idea behind the International Property Expo is to create a platform where the Indian consumers can interact directly with credible international developers and experts, and make an informed decision. The event would provide the Indian consumers a chance to explore properties across various nations and learn about the current trends and the process involved in acquiring property abroad. The Expo will also have leading Indian developers showcasing their projects from across the country. The two-day event is set to bring global real estate experts and stakeholders under one roof, paving the way for valued discussions and knowledge sharing.

The Expo will also have celebrity brand ambassadors - Chitrangada Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arbaaz Khan in attendance. This is for the first time that global developers and Indian brands will come together to showcase the best in global real estate. Prior to this NKN Media has held mega Property Expos in Dubai, Singapore and London.

About NKN Media

NKN Media is a global media conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, with a strong presence across the UAE, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, Bahrain, India, and Sri Lanka. A 360-degree media powerhouse, it partners with leading broadcast networks including Republic TV, Aaj Tak, India Today, and Times Now, while also publishing SpiceRoute, the in-flight magazine of SpiceJet. With a growing portfolio of proprietary IPs, NKN Media continues to drive innovation and expansion across international markets.

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