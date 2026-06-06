Business News | Press to Impress: How Sprinkoo is Refining the Final Note of Flavour in Indian Kitchens

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: The moment cooking quietly ends, Its late evening. The kitchen has slowed down. The flame is off, the pans are resting, and the dish is already complete. What remains is not cooking. It's finishing.

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A hand reaches for the masala. Not out of urgency, but habit. A quick shake. A familiar tilt. A movement so routine it barely registers as a step in the process. And yet, that is where taste is quietly decided. A fraction more than intended. A slightly uneven finish that only becomes clear when the food is tasted.

Rethinking the final gesture

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Sprinkoo, from the Goldiee Group, is designed around this final moment. Not the recipe. Not the cooking. The last touch before serving. Its format is deliberately restrained: tear, bend, press, turn, press again. There is no shaking or guesswork. Each press releases a fixed, controlled amount of seasoning, turning an instinctive action into a measured one.

It brings structure to a step that has traditionally been left to instinct. At its core, "Press to Impress" is the philosophy behind Sprinkoo - a focus on bringing precision and intention to the final step of seasoning.

Where instinct meets inconsistency

In home kitchens, seasoning is quick, intuitive, and rarely measured. Most of the time it works. But because it is unmeasured, the final balance can shift at the very last moment. Sprinkoo introduces precision at this point, making the finishing step more deliberate than improvised.

When repetition becomes the real test

In cafes, cloud kitchens, and quick-service kitchens, the same dish is prepared repeatedly, often by different hands and under time pressure. Consistency is expected across every serving. Seasoning is often where that consistency is most vulnerable. Small variations in how it is added can alter the final taste across plates.

Sprinkoo addresses this with a controlled dispensing mechanism that standardises output with every press, independent of user or pace.

A quieter rhythm in the kitchen

The press also introduces a brief pause before the final addition - a separation between preparation and completion.That small pause changes how the step is approached, making the finish more intentional without slowing the process.

From ingredient to experience Goldiee Group positions Sprinkoo as a refinement in delivery, not in flavour. The spices remain familiar. What changes is how they are added at the end. It sits at the edge of cooking, where preparation ends and experience begins.

A Flavour for Every Taste

Sprinkoo offers a versatile range of seasonings, including Black Pepper Powder, Chat Masala, Chilli Flakes, Chilli Garlic Salt, Korean Chilli, Oregano Flakes, Peri Peri, Pizza Spice Mix, Salt Pepper Mix, Sandwich Masala, and Spicy Magic. Paired with its unique press-based dispensing system, each flavour is designed to bring consistency, convenience, and great taste to every meal.

Available at your nearest store.

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