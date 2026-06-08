Business News | PressRelease.in Launches India's First Built-In AI Press Release Writer

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: PressRelease.in, India's fastest-growing transparent press release distribution platform, today announced the launch of its first built-in AI press release writer - an in-platform assistant named "Bob" that guides users from a blank page to a publish-ready, distribution-ready release in minutes.

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New "Bob" AI assistant lets startups, founders, and small businesses draft, refine, and distribute newsroom-ready press releases in minutes - without hiring an agencyThe launch addresses a long-standing barrier for Indian startups, small businesses, and solo founders: most lack the budget for a PR agency or the in-house expertise to write a release that journalists will actually run. By embedding an AI writer directly inside its distribution workflow, PressRelease.in is collapsing drafting and distribution into a single, guided experience.

"Good PR has always been gated by cost and craft - you needed an agency, or you needed to already know how to write like a journalist," said Akshata Singh, Founder of PressRelease.in. "Bob removes both barriers. A founder in a Tier 2 city can now describe their announcement in plain language and walk away with a structured, newsworthy release, then distribute it on the same platform. That is what making media accessible in India actually looks like."

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Built for the way Indian businesses announce news

The AI PR Writer ships with eight purpose-built templates covering the announcements businesses make most often: Product Launch, Funding Round, Strategic Partnership, Event or Conference, Executive Appointment, Award or Milestone, Company Expansion, and Crisis or Response. Each template structures the release into the elements editors expect - headline, subheadline, dateline, lead, supporting details, and quotes - so users start from a professional framework rather than a blank box.

Beyond drafting, an inline "Ask Bob" editor lets users refine any release in a single click, with one-tap actions to make copy more newsworthy, improve the writing, run an AP Style check, fix spelling and grammar, add detail, make the text more concise, or convert jargon into plain language.

The writer is integrated into PressRelease.in's existing four-step workflow - Details, Content, Distribution, and Review - so a release written with Bob flows directly into the platform's distribution network of journalists, bloggers, influencers, and Indian media outlets, followed by a detailed PDF report of all published sites.

In keeping with the platform's emphasis on editorial credibility, every AI draft carries a clear prompt to review the content before publishing, reinforcing that the tool accelerates the writer rather than replacing human judgment.

Availability

The AI PR Writer is available now to all PressRelease.in users at www.PressRelease.in. New users can generate a draft for free; distribution packages start at ₹4,999.

About PressRelease.in

PressRelease.in is the fastest-growing and most transparent press release distribution platform in India, built to close the trust gap in PR. Founded to make media more accessible across India, the platform makes it easy, affordable, and impactful for professionals, businesses, startups, and organisations to share their story - placing news in front of journalists, bloggers, influencers, and major media outlets. PressRelease.in offers fast turnaround, trusted media partnerships, dedicated account manager support, and a money-back guarantee if a release is not published on the listed media sites.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)