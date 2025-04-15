VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: The Prestigious Fames Awards 2025, organized by SocialCraft24 Solutions, took place virtually on 12th April 2025. This grand celebration honored individuals and organizations across various fields for their groundbreaking achievements and contributions. The event aimed to recognize and appreciate the exceptional work done by the awardees, inspiring others to strive for excellence.

The virtual ceremony was a remarkable success, with awardees from multiple sectors, including education, technology, healthcare, arts, and more, being acknowledged for their tireless dedication and remarkable contributions to their respective industries.

SocialCraft24 Solutions worked tirelessly to bring together this distinguished gathering of achievers. The event celebrated not only the professional accomplishments of the awardees but also their passion for making a positive impact in their fields and communities.

Below is the list of awardees recognized during the event:

Dr. (Honorable) Babita Hundal - Innovative Artist of the Year

Recognized for her exceptional creativity and impact in the world of art, Dr. Babita Hundal has been a pioneering force in inspiring and revolutionizing artistic expression.

Dr. Muzammil Moin Ahmed - Outstanding Clinical Teaching Award

Dr. Muzammil has set new benchmarks in Dental clinical education, providing unparalleled guidance and support to dental medical students and professionals alike.

Dr. Laxmiswarupa Dhal - Cybersecurity Achievement

Dr. Dhal's contributions to cybersecurity have been instrumental in shaping the field, making significant strides toward securing digital spaces.

Prof. Anandan Sankarasubramanian - Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof. Sankarasubramanian's lifelong dedication to education and innovation has made an indelible impact in his field, marking him as a true visionary.

Deepak Dasaratha Rao - Award for Innovation and Research on IoT (Internet of Things) Products and Solutions

Rao has driven groundbreaking advancements in the IoT sector, bridging the gap between research and practical, scalable solutions.

Dr. Polasani Veena - Best Teacher of the Year

Dr. Veena has dedicated her career to nurturing minds, with her innovative teaching methods creating lasting impacts on students' academic journeys.

Faiyaz Bhayji - Best Architect of the Year

Bhayji has transformed landscapes with his visionary architectural designs, blending functionality with artistry to create exceptional spaces.

Er. Atul Goyal - Best SME for Growth and Business Practices

Er. Atul Goyal's leadership and strategic vision have enabled his small-medium enterprise to achieve remarkable growth and success.

Dr. Kumaran Arumugam, EdD.(h.c) - Asia's Best Adaptive Physical Education Teacher (Visual Impairment) 2025

Dr. Arumugam is renowned for his efforts to create inclusive and adaptive learning environments for visually impaired students, elevating the standards of physical education.

Dr. Preeti Padmanabhan - Best Professor of the Year

Dr. Padmanabhan is an inspiring educator whose passion for teaching has shaped the academic lives of countless students, making her a leader in her field.

Bhagya Laxmi Dontula - Outstanding Leadership Award (Director)

Dontula's leadership skills have guided organizations to new heights, with her vision and dedication setting an example for aspiring leaders.

Sunil K. Pandey - Health and Safety Award

A champion of safety and well-being, Sunil Pandey has been instrumental in ensuring health and safety practices are embedded across industries.

Ar. Navita Singhal - NS Associates - Best Architect of the Year

Ar. Singhal is known for her exceptional architectural skills, creating aesthetically pleasing and highly functional designs that stand the test of time.

Dr. S. Prasanth - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Prasanth's dedication to educational reform and progress has been invaluable, making substantial contributions to shaping a brighter future for students.

Roopa Aravamudhan - Best Service Provider in Education

With her innovative approach, Mrs. Aravamudhan has revolutionized educational services, helping shape the next generation of learners.

VR Rajesh - Leadership and Innovation Award

VR Rajesh's strategic vision and leadership have inspired many, driving innovation and change across various sectors.

Dr. S A Mohan Krishna - Award for Contribution at International Stage

Dr. Krishna's work has left a global impact, making notable contributions to international education and social causes.

Dr. Amrita Aggarwal - Early Career Researcher of the Year

Dr. Aggarwal has already made significant strides in her research career, contributing groundbreaking insights into her field of study.

Arun Kumar Tripathi - Author of the Year

A distinguished writer, Arun Tripathi's literary works have resonated deeply with readers, offering valuable insights and creative narratives.

Prof. Dr. Moushumi Datta - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

Prof. Datta has been a guiding light for educational institutions, leading them toward excellence with her visionary leadership.

Dr. G. Lakshmipathy - Research Award in Humanities

Dr. Lakshmipathy's research in the humanities has contributed profound knowledge, enriching academic discussions and advancing scholarly exploration.

Suram Saraswathi - Best Language Teacher of the Year

Suram Saraswathi's passion for languages and teaching has transformed countless students' linguistic skills, making her a standout educator.

Prof. Pijush Dutta - Innovative Media Educator Award

Prof. Dutta has been a trailblazer in media education, incorporating new technologies and methodologies to enrich the learning experience.

Prof. Mihirkumar B. Suthar - Innovative Educator in Life Sciences and Conservation

Prof. Suthar's innovative approaches in life sciences education and conservation efforts have inspired many to pursue careers in these vital fields.

Leeldhar Kumar Gavel - Best Teaching Award

Leeldhar Gavel's commitment to teaching excellence has made a significant impact, shaping the futures of numerous students.

Nandiki Gangadhar Reddy - Green Technology Award

Nandiki Reddy's work in green technology has paved the way for sustainable innovations, impacting both industries and the environment.

Geetha Iyer - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Iyer has tirelessly worked to provide resources and opportunities for student development, empowering learners to reach their full potential.

Mr. Harish Shyamsundar Bharde - Best Online Education Platform

Bharde has created an exceptional online education platform, offering accessible learning experiences to students worldwide.

Dr. N. Juniorsundresh - Leadership and Administrative Award

Dr. Juniorsundresh's leadership and administrative skills have transformed institutions, enhancing operational efficiency and success.

Dr. Sutapa Ray Dr. Sutapa Ray (Vidyasagar College for Women, Kolkata)- Outstanding Head of Institution for Academic Excellence

Dr. Ray's leadership in education has set new benchmarks for academic excellence, creating a dynamic learning environment at Vidyasagar College for Women, Kolkata.

Raws-N-Greens Healthcare Pvt Ltd - Best Technology Integration in Small Business

Raws-N-Greens has successfully integrated cutting-edge technology into its small business model, enhancing its services and operations.

Dr. Kishore Oza - Outstanding Achievement in Psychological Counseling

Dr. Oza's contributions to psychological counseling have improved mental health services and raised awareness about mental well-being.

Shweta Ajay Mahajan - A Versatile Service Provider in Education

Mahajan has excelled in providing diverse educational services, adapting to the evolving needs of students and educators alike.

Deepak Dasaratha Rao - Innovation in Cybersecurity Solutions

Rao's innovative approaches in cybersecurity have led to the development of cutting-edge solutions, ensuring safer digital spaces.

Jaishree Rajesh Rode - Humanitarian Award

Rode's tireless work for humanitarian causes has had a lasting impact, advocating for social welfare and betterment.

Dr. Marin Jose - Best Teacher of the Year

Dr. Jose is a dedicated educator whose innovative teaching methods have transformed the learning experience for his students.

Dr. Sowjanya J - Young Professional of the Year

Dr. Sowjanya has quickly emerged as a promising young professional, contributing valuable insights to her field.

Vimal G. Vanani (VALLABHI®) Surat - Outstanding Graphic Designer & Brand Booster of the Year Award

Vanani's exceptional skills in graphic design and brand development have enhanced numerous businesses' visual identities.

Dr. Mohan Raj V - Research and Innovation Award

Dr. Raj V's groundbreaking research and innovative solutions continue to drive positive change in science and technology.

EDUCATIONIST - DR. CHANDRAKANT TUKARAM SAWANT (SINDHUDURG MAHARASHTRA INDIA )- Global Excellent Teacher of the Year

Dr. Sawant's teaching excellence has earned global recognition, making a remarkable impact on students worldwide.

Dr. Sanjeeb Pal - Best Director of the Year

Dr. Pal's visionary leadership has taken his organization to new heights, driving success and fostering innovation.

Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Mir (Asian Global Awardee) - Best Lecturer of the Year

Dr. Mir's dedication to teaching and academic excellence has earned him the title of Best Lecturer for his exceptional contribution.

Abhishek Kumar - Best Digital Customer Experience in Finance Award

Abhishek Kumar's innovative work in enhancing digital customer experience in the finance sector has set new standards of excellence.

Subhasish Bose - Personal Development and Motivation Award

Subhasish Bose's contributions to personal development and motivation have inspired countless individuals to reach their fullest potential.

The Square - Novotel Ahmedabad - Exceptional Customer Service Award

The Square's commitment to providing outstanding customer service has earned them this prestigious award for excellence in hospitality.

Swami Shankar Kutty Charitable Trust (Sajit Krishnan Kutty) - Environment Stewardship Award

Swami Shankar Kutty Charitable Trust's dedication to environmental conservation has made a significant impact on sustainability efforts.

Avinash Shende and Sachin Pande - AI & Cybersecurity Innovation Award

Avinash Shende and Sachin Pande have created groundbreaking solutions at the intersection of AI and cybersecurity, leading the charge for innovation in this space.

Each awardee's contribution exemplifies excellence, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate and support their incredible achievements.

The Prestigious Fames Awards 2025 is a celebration of dedication, innovation, and impact across various fields. Organized by SocialCraft24 Solutions, this event honors individuals for their remarkable contributions. We've created posters featuring awardees' names, pictures, and categories to highlight their achievements. Visit our website to explore these inspiring posters and join us in celebrating their success. Stay tuned for more recognition of their efforts, fostering a brighter future for all.

https://awards.socialcraft24.com/pfa-2025/

Join us in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these extraordinary individuals, as they inspire us all to strive for excellence and make a lasting impact.

