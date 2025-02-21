NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 21: Primus Partners Private Limited, is one of India's largest homegrown management consulting firm, has released its Annual Report for 2024, titled 'CHETNA', reflecting its guiding philosophy of fostering consciousness in business practices. The report adopts a distinctive inward-looking approach, providing unique insights into the firm's deeply rooted culture, ethos, and values. With a commitment to driving purposeful change, Primus Partners leverages its philosophy of CHETNA - meaning 'consciousness' - to lead its business operations and strategy. By doing so, the firm differentiates itself within the competitive landscape, offering a perspective that transcends conventional business metrics.

Also Read | On Which Channel International Masters League T20 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch IML Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Inaugural Edition.

As India's largest home-grown management consulting firm, Primus Partners' boasts a dynamic team of over 300 consultants, led by 12 Managing Directors from diverse professional backgrounds, creating a vibrant and inclusive workplace. In 2024, the firm embarked on a pivotal journey by implementing a comprehensive five-year strategy. This strategic roadmap encompasses:

- 5 Service Lines

Also Read | Research by 1xBet: Who Will Fans Cheer for at IPL 2025.

- 14 Capability and Solutions

- Operations Across 13 Diverse Sectors

The report highlights significant achievements and showcases impactful projects undertaken for a broad spectrum of clients, including public and private sector entities, multilateral organizations, and NGOs. 2024 also marked Primus Partners' strategic global expansion, with the launch of international operations in Dubai (UAE), Dammam (KSA), and Washington (USA) and the opening of a new office in Chennai, India.

Primus Partners is currently working on more than 240 projects across 18 states in India and 13 countries worldwide. Its work spans include diverse sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, energy, technology, tourism, and urban development. Some of its key initiatives focus on improving access to healthcare, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and driving innovation in aviation and maritime industries.

On the launch of the Annual Report, Davinder Sandhu, Chairman and Co-founder of Primus Partners, stated, "As we look ahead, I am enthusiastic about our journey and confident in our ability to navigate the future with purpose and perseverance. I am proud of how Primus Partners continues the pursuit of excellence, innovation, and impact. Over the past year, we have continued to build on our vision of catalysing the growth of our clients, communities and the nation at large. We will continue to create lasting value for our clients and contribute to the progress of the societies we serve."

Primus Partners' Annual Report presents a unique perspective by emphasising the integration of the CHETNA framework within its culture and people-centric initiatives. By prioritising the development of its workforce - both professionally and emotionally - Primus has cultivated a holistic and nurturing workplace environment. Reflecting on this journey, Nilaya Varma, Co-founder and CEO, remarked, "Seeing the massive progress we have made in the last five years to become one of the largest Indian consulting firms (five years that have passed by in a blur!) has only enabled us to dream even bigger. 2025 will be the start of the next phase of Primus Partners; journey, where we hope to launch a few significant businesses."

Key Highlights from the Annual Report:

1. Employee strength grew by 28.3% with a cumulative pool of 300 consultants from varied professional backgrounds

New office launched in Chennai.

2. International offices established in Dubai (UAE), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), and Washington DC (USA)

3. A 55.4% increase in research publications, solidifying Primus' position as a leading voice in consulting

4. Achieved ISO certification, CMMi Level 5 appraisal, and Great Place to Work certification for four consecutive years

5. Strengthened partnerships with academic institutions, industry bodies, and global corporations

6. Implemented a revamped operating model with five service offerings, 14 capabilities, and solutions across 13 sectors

Umesh Kumar, Independent Director of the Board, highlighted the firm's culture of transparency and innovation, stating: "Primus since its inception in 2019, has grown into a robust organisation apart from being a preferred place to work with its focus on objectivity, openness and honesty in the discussions in the Board as also within the organisation, choices made by the Board; and the openness to adapt and adopt path-breaking initiatives."

Through its Annual Report, Primus Partners showcases the CHETNA framework as a cornerstone of its strategic philosophy, ensuring alignment with core values of Awareness, Vision, and Purpose. The firm remains dedicated to delivering impactful solutions that address immediate needs while paving the way for long-term transformation and sustainable change.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)