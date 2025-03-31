PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31: The glitz and glamour of Hyderabad reached new heights as Sitara Ghattamaneni, the effervescent brand ambassador of PMJ Jewels and daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, inaugurated the jewelry brand's 40th store at Punjagutta. Spanning an impressive 30,000 square feet, this flagship outlet is not only the largest in PMJ Jewels' illustrious 60-year history but also a dazzling testament to the brand's legacy of trust, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance.

The grand launch event was nothing short of spectacular, with Sitara stealing the show--not just with her radiant presence but also with her quirky, playful interaction with the press. Newly launched Sitara Exclusive Half Saree Jewel Collection, she embodied the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, much like the store itself. The collection, unveiled during the event, features intricate designs tailored for young women, merging classic South Indian aesthetics with contemporary flair--a nod to Sitara's own vibrant persona.

As reporters clamored for insights, Sitara handled the spotlight with ease and a dash of humor. When pressed for an update on her father Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, she flashed a mischievous grin and quipped, "Silence is the best part!" before bursting into laughter. The room erupted in chuckles, charmed by her witty deflection, proving once again that she's inherited not just her father's charisma but also his knack for keeping fans guessing.

The new PMJ Jewels store promises an unparalleled shopping experience, offering everything from traditional gold and diamond pieces to innovative designs that cater to modern tastes. The Sitara Exclusive Half Saree Jewellery Collection was a highlight of the launch, with each piece reflecting the meticulous artistry PMJ is known for. Beyond the jewelry, the store boasts luxurious amenities, ample parking, and the brand's signature hospitality, ensuring customers leave with more than just a purchase--a memory of elegance and warmth.

Speaking about the milestone, Sitara expressed her excitement: "It's an honor to be part of PMJ Jewels' journey. This store is a celebration of tradition and innovation, and I'm thrilled to launch the Half Saree Collection--it's something I truly connect with!" Her enthusiasm resonated with the crowd, who admired her poise and down-to-earth charm.

With its 40th store, PMJ Jewels continues to solidify its reputation as a household name in South India, blending six decades of heritage with a vision for the future. And with Sitara Ghattamaneni at the helm of this glittering chapter, the brand's sparkle is brighter than ever. As she waved to the cameras and playfully dodged more questions with a wink, one thing was clear--Sitara is not just a star in the making but a delightful force to be reckoned with.

