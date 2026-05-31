Business News | Private Investment, Not West Asia Crisis, is India's Growth Challenge: Surjit Bhalla

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Indian economist and author Surjit Bhalla has said that weak private investment, rather than the ongoing West Asia crisis, is the key factor slowing India's economic growth.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bhalla said that India's strong GDP numbers six to eight months ago created a misleading picture of the economy because growth was being driven largely by government spending while private investment remained weak.

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"...you said that six, eight months ago, India was shining... But what I'm trying to say is I think that was a misinterpretation of what was going on," Bhalla said.

He noted that most economic indicators appeared healthy at the time. "By all standard measures... GDP growth, it was perfectly fine, that was very good. You look at inflation, very low... So what's the problem? And the problem is that there was very little private investment, or private investment had gone down," he said.

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According to Bhalla, GDP growth remained strong mainly because government was investing. However, he argued that government spending is less efficient than private sector investment. "Infrastructure has more corruption, more everything else. So the bang for the buck that you get with government investment is not as good as the bang that you get with private investment," he said.

Bhalla dismissed suggestions that the West Asia crisis, which escalated in February 2026, was responsible for the slowdown. "My analysis and the data stand completely before January of 2026. So the West Asia crisis had nothing to do with my perception and my analysis of the economy," he said.

While acknowledging that the crisis has had some impact, he added, "It's adding, but so it is adding to every country in the world... to me it does not make that much sense to analyse and recommend solutions... based on what is happening post February 26th."

Explaining the lack of private investment, Bhalla said businesses invest where incentives are strongest. "Private sector around the world responds to incentives... The problem was for the private sector... They had more incentive to invest abroad. That's the problem," he said.

He attributed this partly to policy changes introduced after 2015, particularly the bilateral investment treaty framework. "We have made it very difficult for foreign investors to invest in India. Very difficult... We said we'll penalize you if you invest in India by higher taxes and so on and so forth. And you know, that's the problem," Bhalla said.

To revive investment, Bhalla called for restoring the pre-2015 bilateral investment treaty regime, ending retrospective taxation, lowering taxes on foreign investors and supporting export-oriented manufacturing.

"Make it competitive. You want to attract them. We need them," he said.

Bhalla argued that stronger private investment is essential if India wants to raise its growth rate from around 6 per cent to closer to its potential of 8 per cent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)