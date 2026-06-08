Business News | Priyadarshani Group of Schools Hosts Teacher Wellness and Professional Development Initiative

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Reinforcing its commitment to the growth and well-being of educators, Priyadarshani Group of Schools organised a full-day professional development programme for teachers at Acharya Atre Rang Mandir, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The programme brought together experts across mindfulness, nutrition and education to equip teachers with practical tools for personal well-being and classroom impact. The session was attended by more than 500 teachers from all branches of Priyadarshani Schools, bringing together educators from across the institution's network.

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A key highlight of the programme was the address by Dr. Rajendra Singh, who spoke about the importance of critical thinking in today's rapidly evolving world and the role teachers play in nurturing thoughtful, responsible individuals.

"Education must go beyond textbooks. Schools must encourage curiosity, questioning and independent thinking while helping students develop ethical values, civic responsibility and discipline through everyday habits," said Dr. Rajendra Singh.

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Session I: Unlock Your Potential - Mindfulness for Success

The first session was conducted by Ms. Shaveta Gupta, Certified Yoga Teacher and Reiki Master, and focused on mindfulness, emotional balance and self-awareness for educators. Through practical yoga and mindfulness techniques, she introduced participants to practices such as gratitude journaling, forgiveness, meditation, and positive visualisation to help teachers manage stress and maintain balance in their professional and personal lives.

"Mindfulness is not a luxury for teachers, it is an essential tool. A calm and self-aware teacher naturally creates a more positive classroom environment," said Ms. Gupta.

Session II: Nutrition and Health Education

The second session was led by Dr. Prachee Bohra, PhD, Head of Technical Quality at Juvenate Wellbeing, who spoke about the connection between nutrition, lifestyle choices and overall well-being. The session focused on how healthy eating habits, physical activity and sustainable routines can improve energy, focus and long-term health for educators.

"Good nutrition directly impacts energy, focus and emotional well-being. Small lifestyle changes can make a significant difference in how educators feel and perform every day," said Dr. Bohra.

Teachers attending the programme described the sessions as insightful and practical, highlighting how the learnings could positively influence both their personal well-being and their interactions with students.

Ms Pawani Muradi, Teacher at Priyadarshani Indrayani School said, "This session offered valuable insights into balancing physical and mental well-being. The learnings will help us both personally and professionally and we can effectively pass these lessons on to our students. I appreciate Priyadarshani Schools for organizing such a meaningful and enriching session for teachers."

Sonali Jamgade, Teacher at Priyadarshani Indrayani Nagar,"Today's session provided a simple yet impactful introduction to mindfulness and was highly motivating for all teachers. It highlighted the importance of mindful living, healthy eating habits and proper hydration. These learnings will benefit us personally and help us guide our students by planning mindful food and water breaks while fostering greater awareness of overall well-being."

The programme concluded with an engaging interaction among participants and speakers, reinforcing the important role teachers play in shaping not only academic outcomes but also the emotional and social development of students. By investing in educator well-being and professional growth, Priyadarshani Group of Schools aims to foster healthier, more supportive and more engaging learning environments that ultimately benefit students and the larger school community.

About Priyadarshani Group of Schools

The Priyadarshani Group of Schools is a leading educational institution with over four decades of excellence in delivering value-driven and accessible education. Founded in 1982, the group has expanded into a network of 14+ branches, educating over 17,000 students and building a strong alumni base. With a focus on holistic development, future-ready education and a child-centric philosophy, the institution integrates academics with life skills, technology and co-curricular excellence, nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for the future.

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