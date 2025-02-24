PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24: SPARSH Hospitals, a leading name in Indian healthcare, has reaffirmed its position as a pioneer in medical innovation with a series of advancements aimed at improving patient outcomes and accessibility to world-class care. Known for its excellence in orthopedics and cutting-edge medical technologies, SPARSH Hospitals continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery.

Also Read | West Bengal Doctors Salary Hike: CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Pay Raise for Government Doctors; Suspensions in Expired Saline Case Lifted.

SPARSH Hospitals recently inaugurated India's first advanced on-site 3D Printing Lab at its Infantry Road facility in Bengaluru. While this technological leap has garnered significant attention, the Group has been leveraging 3Ps (Procedure-Technologies, Process and People) to make world class care affordable and accessible to all. This ethos aligns seamlessly with their mission: if a medical advancement can happen anywhere in the world, it should also be possible at SPARSH Hospitals.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of SPARSH Hospitals' mission to redefine healthcare in India. We firmly believe that the integration of cutting-edge technology with human expertise is the key to delivering world-class medical care. Whether it's through pioneering advancements like robotic surgeries, 3D printing, or other transformative solutions, SPARSH is committed to staying at the forefront of healthcare innovation," said Joseph Pasangha, Group COO, SPARSH Group of Hospitals.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: 'No Response When Rescue Teams Called Out Names of 8 Trapped Workers', Admits State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

"Our focus is not just on adopting new technologies but on ensuring they make a meaningful impact on patient outcomes. By personalizing care and enhancing precision, we aim to set new benchmarks in how healthcare is delivered," added Pasangha.

By combining technology, expertise, and a patient-first approach, the Group has taken a lead in operational excellence also by putting in place a robust procurement and supply chain management.

Amit Mahajan, Group Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer, SPARSH Group of Hospitals said, "At SPARSH Hospitals, our commitment to operational excellence is deeply intertwined with our mission to deliver exceptional patient care. A robust and efficient supply chain ensures the seamless availability of medical and surgical supplies, equipment's, services and resources that directly impact clinical outcomes. We have built a supply chain ecosystem that is not only agile and cost-efficient but also anticipates and adapts to the evolving needs of modern healthcare."

With focus on integration and centralization, digital transformation and automation in procurement & supply chain processes through Business Intelligence (BI) tools, embracing innovative technologies, and fostering strong collaboration with our supplier partners and internal customers, SPARSH Hospitals enhances operations efficiency while maintaining the uninterrupted patient care.

By leveraging data analytics, not only it helps the Group in informed data driven decision making but also to analyze and benchmark our performance against industry standards, facilitating continuous improvements ensuring best practices are followed. Every strategic decision in procurement and supply chain management reflects the Group's core objective to support its clinicians and staff in delivering world-class quality care to every patient who walks through its doors.

Innovations are not limited to technology and supply chain management. It also encompasses the human element of healthcare. SPARSH Hospitals' team of skilled professionals in Integrated Procurement, Supply Chain and Biomedical Operations function are meticulously selected to align with the Group's vision and values

Emphasizing the Group's dedication to its people--both patients and employees, Rekha Attavar, Group Chief People Officer at SPARSH Group of Hospitals, said, "SPARSH is not just a workplace; it's a family. Our rigorous screening and selection processes ensure we onboard the best talent in the industry. Once part of the SPARSH family, every individual is aligned with our chairman's vision and mission to provide exceptional care. Ultimately, it's our people who drive our success and ensure that every patient who walks through our doors feels valued, safe, and cared for."

With every new initiative, the Group aims to bring world-class healthcare closer to home, making it more accessible and affordable for everyone. This vision continues to inspire and guide SPARSH Hospitals in its journey to transform healthcare in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)