New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/PNN): Producer Murad Khetani has been working predominantly in the industry for over a decade. He's known for backing blockbuster films like Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The producer is well renowned for his efficiency in choosing the content that is whole-heartedly loved by the masses, across the nation. It's safe to say that Murad Khetani's production house Cine1 studios has a perfect eye for good content and believes in delivering the best to their audience.

Cine1 studios is constantly flourishing with back to back hit projects. Murad Khetani's Kabir Singh as well Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke multiple records and now the producer has an amazing line up of projects in the pipeline like Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Gumrah and Tara Sutaria's 'Apurva'.

