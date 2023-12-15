BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 15: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, S.P. Singh Baghel, highlighted the government's commitment to extending health services to rural and remote areas during the Healthcare Achievers Summit and Award organised by Worldwide Achievers at Shangri-La, Eros, New Delhi on 12 December 2023. The minister emphasised the significance of the Ayushmann Bharat scheme, considering it as the most important government welfare initiative in the country. Furthermore, the government aims to achieve last-mile coverage to ensure that health services reach even the remotest areas. During this, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, Ramdas Athawale and Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, Lok Sabha member and former cabinet minister, congratulated the doctors and the hospitals which have performed well in the healthcare sector. Other people associated with the field were honoured. In addition to recognizing the efforts of healthcare professionals and institutions, the summit featured discussions on how scientific education could contribute to enhancing surgery, therapy, and treatment in the healthcare sector. The event included a panel discussion with senior doctors and experts who shared their insights on emerging trends in the healthcare industry. The conference covered crucial medical science topics such as organ transplant, cardiac science, neuroscience, renal science, cancer care (bone marrow transplant), and critical care. The focus was on exploring ways to improve surgical procedures, therapies, and treatments through scientific advancements and education. Overall, the Healthcare Summit and Award served as a platform to celebrate achievements in the healthcare sector, discuss advancements, and recognize individuals and institutions making significant contributions to the. Among the distinguished winners were renowned achievers such as:-

Also Read | Pregnancy Sickness: Breakthrough Study Offers Hope for Cure.

- Dr Ajay Shukla (Director And Ms-Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & RML Hospital)- Outstanding Healthcare Professional of The Year-Orthopaedic

- Teresa Memorial Hospital-Best Super Speciality Cardiology Hospital of The Year - West Bengal

Also Read | Japan: Man Ends Up Destroying Apartment Trying to Kill Single Cockroach Using Insecticide in Kumamoto.

- Dr. Nishant Nagpal-Best Gastroenterologist of The Year

- Sut Hospital-Best Multi-Super Speciality Hospital in Kerala

- Dr. S.K. Agarwal (Chairman, Nephrology And Kidney Transplant Medicine Marengo Asia Hospital, Former Hod Nephrology, Aiims, New Delhi)- Outstanding Healthcare Professional of The Year-Nephrology

- Dr. Murshad Ali-Best Emerging General Surgeon in Bangalore-Karnataka

- Dr. Dheeraj Dubay-Most Trusted Joint Replacement Surgeon of The Year

- Renee Hospital-Best Multispeciality Hospital in Karimnagar-Telangana

- Dr. Syed Osman-Healthcare Professional of The Year- Neurologist

- Dr. Elankumaran K-Best Transplant Surgeon of The Year

- Fims Hospital (Frank Institute Of Medical Sciences)- Most Promising Multi-Speciality Hospital in Delhi-NCR

- Dr Rahil Chaudhary, Managing Director-Eye 7-Most Prominent Ophthalmologist of The Year

- Dr. Meet Kumar-Most Prominent Hemato-Oncology And Bmt of The Year

- Dr. Upender Shava-Best Paediatric Gastroenterologist In Hyderabad, Telangana

- UK German Pharmaceuticals-Best Quality Manufacturer Of Veterinary Medicine of The Year

- Dr. Manav Aggarwal-Best Healthcare Achievers Award-Interventional Cardiologist

- Kant Multispeciality Hospital And Heart Care Centre-Best Emerging Multispeciality Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana

- Dr. Brahmananda Satapathy-Most Admired Radiation Oncologist

- Dr. Naeem Sadiq-Excellence in Advanced Neurological Care

- Rishiraj College of Dental Sciences & Research Center, LNCT Group-Best Dental College And Research Center in Central India

- Asclepius Wellness Pvt. Ltd.- Fastest Growing Wellness Brand

- Prudence Hospitals-Emerging Super Speciality Hospital in Nizamabad-Telangana

- Dr. Arun Kumar Dindi-Best Nephrologist of The Year

- Dr. Anuj Kumar Bansal-Best Cancer Specialist in Punjab

- Dr. Dayal Partap-Best Urologist And Andrologist in Punjab

- Dr. Nitin Singhal-Most Prominent Surgical Oncologist of The Year

- Dr. Gitanjalli Hosurkar-Holistic Healthcare Practitioner of The Year-Maharashtra

- Sanjiwani Health Centre Ludhiana Punjab-Best Ayurvedic Centre of The Year

- Dr. Smita Patil-Healthcare Professional Award-Obstetrician And Gynaecologist

- Dr. Rishabh Vyas-Best Homeopathic Doctor of The Year

- Dr. S. A. Anand-India's Best Health & Fitness Coach & Strategist

- Dr. Deepa Singh-Excellence In Clinical Cosmetology and Medical Lasers

- Chiranjeevi Vascular And Multi-Speciality Hospital-Best Emerging Vascular Centre of The Year-Telangana

- Dr. Satish Sharma - Best Chronic Diseases Treatment Specialist of The Year

P. K. Choudhary, CEO of Worldwide Achievers expressed that the Healthcare Achievers Award was conceived with a clear vision: to create an event that celebrates exceptional achievements within the global Indian community. This vision aimed to establish one of the most prominent and distinctive events of its kind. The Healthcare Achievers Award is a groundbreaking and prestigious occasion, uniquely designed to honor Indian accomplishments across healthcare domains, with a special focus on inspiring achievements and remarkable role models in Healthcare Sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)