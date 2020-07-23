Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prometheus School is pleased to share that they have received the approval of Cambridge Assessment International Education to offer its world-leading Cambridge programme (IGCSE and A-Levels) effective July 15th, 2020. This is yet another milestone for the young school in its journey towards providing international education that makes students future-ready.

"We are delighted to announce that Prometheus School Noida has joined our global community of Cambridge schools and we look forward to a long and productive relationship with them," said Christine Ozden, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education.

The Cambridge affiliation comes right after the school received candidate status for the MYP curriculum of the IB. This is a validation of the school's commitment towards providing a world-class education. "The Cambridge programmes, the IGCSE and the A levels are crucial for providing personalized learning pathways for our students and allow the school to move away from the 'one size fits all' model of education," stated Mukesh Sharma, the Founding Chairman and Director of the school.

"The flexibility and the choice of subjects that are available with Cambridge offers myriad options to our students, that might work in their specific contexts. The India specific March series of examination that the Cambridge offers, provides a seamless and easy transition to Indian universities. The flexibility of being able to appear for examinations in March, June, and November allows the students the option of splitting subject examinations rather than writing them back to back that most systems impose," explained Rashima Varma, the school's secondary Principal.

This affiliation allows Prometheus School to offer to its parent community a choice of international curricula. This important achievement allows for a new batch of students to join the school in Grades 9-12, making Prometheus School Noida, a complete K-12 school.

What is the Cambridge Assessment International Education?

The Cambridge programme for students aged between 11 to 19 is made up of three stages - Cambridge Lower Secondary, Cambridge Upper Secondary and Cambridge Advanced - giving students a clear path for educational progress. Each stage combines a world-class curriculum, high-quality support for teachers and an integrated assessment.

Cambridge Upper Secondary leads to Cambridge IGCSE, the world's most popular international qualification for 14 to 16-year olds. Cambridge Advanced prepares students for the university and higher education, and leads to Cambridge International AS & A Level qualification.

Every year, nearly a million students from 10,000 schools in 160 countries design and prepare for their future with Cambridge programmes and qualifications. Success with Cambridge often gives students admission to the world's best universities - in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and beyond.

