Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/PNN): The nodal authority of MMR Real Estate, CREDAI-MCHI, announces the 30th edition of the Grand Property Expo in Mumbai to host 1 lakh home buyers. The mega property festival will begin on October 13 and run through October 16 at the MMRDA Ground at Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to the real estate apex authority, over 100 leading developers from the MMR will be participating in the mega show. Homebuyers and investors will have the opportunity to purchase properties from more than 50,000 units displayed from over 500 projects, all under one roof, at the property exhibition. The exhibition will not only serve as a one-stop shop for home buyers to select their dream homes, but it will also serve as the final opportunity to receive all pre-covid benefits like a complete Stamp Duty Waiver, Zero GST, and Bookings at as low as Rs 21,000.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14's Crash Detection Feature Repeatedly Triggered by Rollercoaster Rides.

In addition to providing free opulent interiors for residences, many participating developers are also providing several attractive payment plans for property buyers to lessen their financial strain. In addition, there are special discounts and gifts, including luxury cars, available with every house purchase from selected developers. Also, a few participating developers are offering free parking, while others provide discounts of up to Rs 10 lakhs against each booking. At the same time, CREDAI-MCHI Grand Property Expo also provides a unique home exchange offer for visiting home buyers.

Boman Irani- President of CREDAI-MCHI, while commenting on the development, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year break on the much-anticipated Property Festival of CREDAI-MCHI, which is now in its 30th edition. So this time, we turned this exhibition into a mega confluence of all stakeholders of MMR where, for the first time in India, the developers, the home buyers, the channel partners, the bankers and the architects, and many government agencies are coming under one roof."

Also Read | Declare Cow As National Animal' Petition: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea, Asks 'Is This the Job of the Court?'.

This will also be the ideal environment for homebuyers and channel partners to interact with developers. At the same time, there will be a unique buying experience where the home buyers can exchange their ideas and aspirations with designers for tailored interiors. This exhibition will also provide the developers an ideal forum for interaction with decision-makers and the media through various idea-exchanging conclaves and master workshops. This will be a massive networking platform where buying and selling will take place for the dream of a strong MMR, not simply for profits and margins.

According to Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary of CREDAI-MCHI, the main goal behind staging this massive real estate exhibition is to boost the real estate market to aid the overall growth of MMR. "We are ready with a 1 lakh sq ft podium designed by the legendary Ar. Hafeez Contractor to host more than 1 lakh home buyers in four days. There will be a range of properties from different MMR micro-markets on display.

Nikunj Sanghavi, Convenor Exhibitions, opined that the 30th edition of the CREDAI-MCHI Mega Expo would be a unique platform for all types of property buyers. CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo will offer a wide range of projects across all segments - from premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury houses to affordable and mid-segment housing with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to avail of nil stamp duty, GST-free bookings facilities. The exhibition will also boost the e-registration as we offer a dedicated facility through the IGR Department of the Government of Maharashtra, where home buyers can do spot registration of properties on the same day."

Industry experts opine that a property festival like this will offer a unique experience for homebuyers to choose properties from top-tier developers with huge discounts. At the same time, it will also help to clean the inventories with a cumulative sale of over 5 million RERA carpets in these four days of the exhibition. While at the same time, CREDAI-MCHI is trying to bring MMR real estate on the global map with a massive gathering of international investors, HNWIs and NRIs.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)