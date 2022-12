Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): With more than 600 listings on BSE & NSE SME exchanges and the notable success of many SME IPO, investors have started showing interest in this new category of SME IPOs. A wave of fresh air comes for the realty sector with a young property technology firm, Homesfy Realty opening its IPO for subscription on December 21. The company is aiming to raise Rs. 15.86 Crores through its initial stake sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Homesfy.in will begin on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and end on December 23, 2022. It will offer 8,05,200 Equity shares with a fixed price of Rs 197.00 per share. Retail Investors can apply for a minimum & maximum of 600 shares (1 Lot) amounting to Rs 1,18,200.00 & HNI Investors can apply for a minimum of 1200 shares (2 Lots) amounting to Rs 2,36,400.00. The shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge Platform.

Recently, marquee investors led by Girish Gulati and others have picked up stakes in the company. The proceeds from the proposed offering will be used by the company for its Working capital requirements, General corporate purpose, and organic growth, the firm said in a statement. Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd are the lead managers and ATMS & CO LLP are the advisors to the issue.

"We are a mid-sized company which now aspires to take the next orbit of growth as we always believed that we have the potential to become a well-run property advisory institution. Hence the opportunity to get listed on NSE Emerge is a big step in that direction," said Ashish Kukreja, Founder & CEO of Homesfy Realty Ltd.

Homesfy.in is one of the fastest-growing companies in this full-fledged, organized real estate industry. With over 400+ motivated team members spread across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru, the firm partners with all reputed builders in the country to facilitate their real estate sales. Founded a decade ago, Homesfy has been the preferred channel partner for builders and developers like Lodha, Godrej, Prestige, Dosti, Runwal, Hiranandani, Piramal, Raymond, Mahindra to name a few. In the last FY, Homesfy collaborated with more than 106 developers.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs. 3.18 Crores with a total revenue of Rs 30.31 Crores. It reported a profit of Rs. 1.39 Crores with total revenue of Rs 12.39 Cores till June 30, 2022.

For any details about the IPO visit: www.homesfy.in/investor_corner.

Homesfy Realty is a leading real estate brokerage platform with a presence across the top 4 cities in India. Homesfy has endeavoured to spur the real estate industry towards value-added professional service where trust and confidence meet convenience and transformational business transactions.

