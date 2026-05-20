Business News | PSS Legal Appoints Rakhi Kapoor As Its Chief Wellness Officer, Marking A First For India's Corporate Legal Sector

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: In a significant development for India's corporate legal industry, PSS Legal, a Boutique Corporate Law Firm based in Chennai, has appointed Rakhi Kapoor as its 'Chief Wellness Officer', making it the first corporate law firm in the country to introduce such a leadership role within its organizational structure.

Also Read | 'Dragon': Sidhant Gupta To Replace Tovino Thomas in South Debut With Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's Upcoming Action Drama?.

For years, conversations about mental health and emotional well-being were largely absent from the legal ecosystem. Law firms traditionally focused on client delivery and operational efficiency. But the growing pressures of the legal profession, combined with rising awareness of mental wellness, prompted PSS Legal to rethink the culture it fosters for its teams.

Rakhi Kapoor brings more than 25 years of experience in physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Her professional background spans physiotherapy, behavioral wellness, emotional healing, relationship mentoring, diversity and inclusion training, and mental health facilitation.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of May 20, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

She is also a POSH Compliance Specialist, a TEDx Speaker, and the author of 26 books in her areas of expertise, including five Amazon India bestsellers.

By integrating wellness into its leadership framework, PSS Legal Advisors has made a statement that emotional resilience and professional excellence are deeply connected. The decision to appoint Rakhi Kapoor as the Chief Wellness Officer is both timely and forward-looking.

Rakhi Kapoor's role at PSS Legal focuses on fostering a healthier, more emotionally balanced environment for lawyers, both personally and collectively as a team at work. Her responsibilities include mental wellness initiatives, building an inclusive culture, emotional support systems, behavioral awareness programs, and strategies for workplace harmony.

Rakhi works with career-focused women lawyers committed to maintaining both their professional identities and their roles as mothers. She also advises men seeking to move beyond traditional professional norms.

Her expertise spans several specialized areas, including physical and mental health, emotional resilience, prenatal counseling, postnatal well-being, premenopausal and menopausal counseling, and personal mentoring for individual growth.

What sets Rakhi Kapoor's approach apart is the blend of clinical expertise and psychological insight. With a Bachelor's degree in Physiotherapy and certifications in behavioral change, mental wellness, nutrition, lifestyle management, gender sensitivity, diversity, inclusion, and POSH training, she has built a multidisciplinary profile that connects physical health with emotional well-being.

Over the years, Rakhi Kapoor has also emerged as a recognized thought leader in conversations about women's identity, modern parenting, mental wellness, and evolving workplace culture. Her work is focused on helping individuals navigate emotional stress, personal transitions, and relationship challenges while maintaining professional growth and personal balance.

Beyond her professional practice, Rakhi Kapoor has established a strong presence in the literary and public speaking spheres. She has authored 26 books on topics including mental health, emotional transformation, relationships, maternal well-being, and self-development.

Five of her titles have achieved Amazon India bestseller status. Her contributions to literature and social awareness have earned her several national and international honors. Among them are the International Golden Book Awards in 2023 and 2024, the Nari Shakti Award in 2025, and the Rashtriya Pratibha Samman in 2024. She has also received multiple Author of the Year honors for her contributions to social impact writing and emotional wellness awareness.

In recent years, Rakhi Kapoor has been recognized among the 100 Influential Personalities and has received the Global Inspirational Women Award for her mental health advocacy. Her pioneering work in prenatal counseling also earned her the India Social Impact Award in 2022. In the same year, she received the Exceptional Women of Excellence Award from Yuukke.

Research shows that employee well-being directly affects productivity, communication, leadership quality, creativity, and retention. In high-pressure professions such as law, the need is even more critical.

Within the corporate ecosystem, the role of a Chief Wellness Officer is gradually evolving from a symbolic title to a strategic leadership function. Organizations like PSS Legal are beginning to recognize that employee well-being cannot be treated as an occasional initiative or an annual workshop. It requires continuous engagement, leadership commitment, and structured systems.

Legal professionals often work in environments where precision, urgency, and high expectations are constant. These conditions can quietly lead to emotional exhaustion over time. Industry observers believe that introducing dedicated wellness leadership can help firms build healthier workplace cultures and improve long-term professional sustainability.

The significance of this announcement also lies in what it signals for the future of corporate leadership in India.

For decades, conversations about success in professional environments revolved almost entirely around performance metrics and business growth. Today, companies need to recognize that empathy, emotional intelligence, inclusivity, and psychological safety are equally important to building strong organizations.

According to Rakhi, "PSS Legal operates on the principle that every individual counts. The firm is committed to ensuring no one is overlooked and that all team members are acknowledged and valued, and that they feel secure in PSS Legal's work environment. Our broader mission is to foster an organizational culture in which empathy, equity, and psychological safety are embedded as operational standards, not merely aspirational goals."

By becoming the first corporate law firm to appoint a Chief Wellness Officer, PSS Legal Advisors has sparked a new conversation within the legal industry. With Rakhi Kapoor taking on that pioneering role, the spotlight is now firmly on how wellness leadership may shape the future of the legal profession in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)