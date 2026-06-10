Business News | PTENOTE.COM Wins 'Elite Partner' Award from Pearson India for the Third Consecutive Year

Sedani Digital

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 10: PTENOTE.COM (operated by Sedani Digital Private Limited) has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the "Elite Partner Winner" award from Pearson India for the third consecutive year. The PTENOTE.COM platform was recognized as the undisputed Number One for Highest PTE Exam Booking in India.

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The prestigious accolade was presented during the high-profile HFA Partner's Meet 2026, held at the Novotel Ahmedabad on May 6, 2026. The event was attended by over 250 industry experts alongside top leadership from the Pearson team.

A Milestone Achievement in the PTE Ecosystem

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The award was officially presented to the team by Prabhul Ravindran, Director of English Language Learning (ELL) India at Pearson. Several prominent members of the Pearson India executive team were also in attendance to celebrate the achievement, including Noel James (Deputy General Manager, North India), Asif Bhat (Deputy General Manager, West India), and Girish Makwana (Senior Territory Manager, Gujarat).

Representing the PTENOTE.COM team at the ceremony were KD Sedani, Vivek Sedani, Chirag Sedani, Nidhi and Deep whose collective efforts have solidified the platform's market-leading position.

Driving the Technology and Partnerships Behind the Growth

PTENOTE.COM's massive growth is fueled by a specialized leadership focus. Vivek Sedani, the Managing Director, oversees all technology and the robust tech infrastructure of the company, ensuring the platform's continuous scale and security. Meanwhile, Chirag Sedani, the Director of the company, drives B2B relations and enterprise partnerships, expanding the platform's reach to institutional partners across the country.

Revolutionizing PTE Exam Booking in India

This hat-trick win highlights PTENOTE.COM's massive impact on how students and coaching institutes handle the PTE exam process. Navigating international study requirements can be stressful, but PTENOTE.COM has streamlined the logistics by offering an automated, ultra-fast system engineered to deliver discount PTE voucher codes and instant PTE exam booking solutions directly to students and study-abroad institutes across India within just 60 seconds.

"Receiving the Elite Partner Winner award for the third time is a testament to our team's obsession with speed and customer satisfaction," said the leadership team. "Our goal has always been simple: whether you are a student or a major institute, you should be able to secure your PTE voucher or exam slot in less than a minute. Partnering with Pearson India allows us to keep empowering thousands of global aspirants every single month."

With three consecutive titles under its belt, PTENOTE.COM continues to scale its operations, reinforcing its status as India's premier hub for fast, reliable, and accessible PTE exam booking and vouchers in the PTE exam India market.

About PTENOTE.COM

PTENOTE.COM (a unit of Sedani Digital Private Limited) is India's leading automated platform for English language proficiency test booking. Engineered for speed and efficiency, PTENOTE.COM specializes in providing instant PTE voucher purchases and PTE exam booking solutions within 60 seconds. Serving a vast network of individual students and educational institutes across India, PTENOTE.COM is dedicated to making the journey to global education smoother and more affordable.

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