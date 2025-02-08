PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: Public-NoticeAds.in, a part of the Riyo Advertising Group, is redefining public notice publishing by providing a seamless, user-friendly online platform designed to simplify the process of booking and placing legal, government, and property-related announcements. The platform connects users with leading newspapers across India, ensuring swift and efficient dissemination of critical information.

"Whether it's a legal notice, government announcement, or health advisory, our platform removes the complexities involved in publishing Public Notice Ads, making the process hassle-free and efficient," said Narendra Bhanushali, CEO of Riyo Advertising Group. "Our mission is to provide reliable and transparent solutions, empowering legal professionals, businesses, and government bodies to meet all their public notice requirements with ease."

Public-NoticeAds.in caters to diverse notice requirements, including:

-Government Notices: Updates on taxation, regulatory changes, and public matters, ensuring citizens stay informed.

-Legal Notices: Essential for notifying parties in legal proceedings and disputes, maintaining transparency.

-Land Acquisition or Property Notices: Announcements regarding land acquisitions, sales, and property disputes.

-Tender or Bid Notices: Public tenders, auctions, and procurement opportunities for businesses.

-Health & Safety Notices: Public alerts on health campaigns, emergency warnings, and safety regulations.

- Public Consultations & Hearings: Notifications on community meetings and forums encouraging civic participation.

The platform is built to ensure timely publication, nationwide reach, and strict compliance with legal requirements. Clients benefit from accurate and transparent pricing, eliminating hidden costs and streamlining the public notice process.

"Public-NoticeAds.in exists to make public notice advertising simpler for legal professionals and businesses while ensuring compliance with regulations and deadlines," added Bhanushali. "Our platform, backed by an expert support team, delivers the quality and reliability that our customers expect."

"Public Notice Ads team is highly proactive in drafting newspaper ads, ensuring accuracy and clarity. We seamlessly publish notices through Riyo Advertising Group's Public-NoticeAds.in both online and offline ad booking channels at economical rates" said Advocate Kashyap K Gori, Advocate, High Court.

Established in 2013, the company operates offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Delhi, solidifying its reputation as a nationwide leader in public notice advertising.

For more information or to book a public notice ad, visit www.public-noticeads.in

About Public-NoticeAds.in

Public-NoticeAds.in, established in 2013, is India's premier platform for booking Public Notice Newspaper ads. Through its customer-focused approach, the platform has become a trusted name for release Tender / Public Notice Advertisement services. With a Pan-India presence, Public-NoticeAds.in remains dedicated to providing economical ad rate planning for Pan India Publications. Public-NoticeAds.in is a Brand Portal, division of Riyo Advertising Group, Mumbai. Kindly visit the website www.public-noticeads.in for more information.

About Riyo Advertising

Established in 2004, Riyo Advertising is a Multi-State, Media Buying and Planning Advertising Agency, specializing in strategic communication and media outreach. With a focus on impactful storytelling, the agency works across print, digital, and community platforms to amplify messages that inspire action and drive change.

Kindly visit the website www.riyoadvertising.com for more information.

