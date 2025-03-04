PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Jehangir Hospital continues to revolutionize healthcare in Pune, setting benchmarks in patient care and medical excellence. Its state-of-the-art Pulmonology Department reaffirms its commitment to providing advanced, comprehensive healthcare for the community.

Dr Mahendra Kawedia, Senior Pulmonologist and Head of the Pulmonology Unit at Jehangir Hospital, says "Growing prevalence of respiratory illnesses in today's world, stressing the urgent need for specialized care. In the complex field of respiratory health, accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment. At Jehangir Hospital, this principle drives the offering of a comprehensive range of cutting-edge diagnostic services, carefully designed to address the intricate nature of respiratory conditions."

Key Services Offered:

Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT): Our state-of-the-art PFT lab offers precise lung function assessments using advanced technology. From spirometry to lung volume and diffusion capacity tests, our expert respiratory therapists diagnose conditions like asthma, COPD, and restrictive lung diseases with accuracy. Pulmonary Function Tests (PFTs) are non-invasive assessments that evaluate lung function by measuring volume, capacity, flow rates, and gas exchange. They help diagnose lung conditions, determine treatment plans, and assess the severity of pulmonary impairment through a comprehensive respiratory evaluation. Pulmonary Function Tests (PFTs) at Jehangir Hospital take approximately 15 minutes and utilize the advanced Forced Oscillometry Technique (FOT). This non-invasive method measures respiratory mechanics without requiring respiratory maneuvers, making it ideal for children and frail elderly patients. Jehangir Hospital is among the few in Pune to offer this cutting-edge diagnostic service.

Imaging Services: With advanced imaging technologies like chest X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, we provide detailed insights into respiratory health. Our radiology team ensures precise detection of pulmonary nodules, airway abnormalities, and lung diseases, supporting accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

Bronchoscopy: Our dedicated bronchoscopy suite offers advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for respiratory disorders. Using flexible and rigid bronchoscopy, our expert pulmonologists visualize airways, perform biopsies, remove foreign bodies, and conduct interventions like bronchial stenting and thermoplasty.

Nidra - Sleep Studies Clinic: A recent AIIMS study highlights the rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in India, affecting up to 104 million people, with 11% of adults suffering from the condition--men (13%) at higher risk than women (5%). At Jehangir Hospital, we offer gold-standard Level I polysomnography and home sleep apnea testing to diagnose and manage sleep disorders like OSA, central sleep apnea, and insomnia. Our multidisciplinary team of sleep specialists, respiratory therapists, and technologists ensures comprehensive care, enhancing patients' well-being. Additionally, we provide immunotherapy for select patients, offering curative treatment for allergies.

Allergy Testing: In collaboration with our allergists and immunologists, we offer allergy testing services to identify respiratory allergens and sensitivities contributing to conditions such as allergic rhinitis, asthma, and sinusitis. From skin prick tests to blood tests for specific IgE antibodies, our comprehensive allergy testing panel enables targeted allergen avoidance strategies and personalised treatment plans.

EBUS: EBUS (endobronchial ultrasound) bronchoscopy is a procedure used to diagnose different types of lung disorders, including inflammation, infections or cancer. The EBUS scope has a video camera with an ultrasound probe attached to create local images of your lungs and nearby lymph nodes in order to accurately locate and evaluate areas seen on x-rays or scans that need a closer look.

Dr Pankaj Jain, Consultant Pulmonologist at Jehangir Hospital, says "The significance of pulmonology in addressing respiratory ailments, emphasising the department's mission to empower patients to reclaim control over their respiratory health and lead fulfilling lives."

Key Respiratory Diseases in India:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, tuberculosis (TB), pneumonia, and lung cancer have posed significant public health challenges in India.

COPD: Leading in morbidity and mortality globally, including in India, COPD is exacerbated by factors such as smoking, air pollution, biomass fuel exposure, and occupational hazards.

Asthma: Characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, asthma's prevalence in India has surged due to urbanisation, environmental pollution, and changing lifestyles.

Tuberculosis (TB): With India bearing the highest burden of tuberculosis worldwide, efforts to control the disease are challenged by emerging drug-resistant strains.

Pneumonia: A leading cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly among children under five and the elderly, pneumonia's prevalence is exacerbated by factors like malnutrition and inadequate healthcare access.

Lung Cancer: Incidence rates have risen in India due to increased tobacco use, environmental pollutants, and lifestyle changes, with lung cancer being a leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

A notable feature of Jehangir Hospital's Pulmonology Unit is its tailored approach to care, particularly for children. Recognising the unique respiratory needs of children, the department collaborates with paediatricians and paediatric pulmonologists to provide age-appropriate diagnostic evaluations and treatments.

Dr Sanjay Bafna, Consultant Senior Paediatrician at the hospital, says, "The multidisciplinary approach ensures comprehensive care for children with complex respiratory conditions, addressing not only respiratory symptoms but also underlying medical or developmental issues."

At Jehangir Hospital, every breath matters. Our advanced respiratory diagnostics provide patients with crucial insights to overcome respiratory challenges and enhance well-being. Committed to excellence and innovation, the Pulmonology Department blends cutting-edge care with compassion, helping patients breathe easier and live healthier lives.

"Acknowledging the pressing necessity, Jehangir Hospital has assembled a team of seasoned pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, and support staff dedicated to delivering unmatched care in the realm of respiratory medicine. From diagnosis to treatment and beyond, the Pulmonology Department offers an extensive array of services tailored to address various respiratory conditions, including asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and tuberculosis, among others. With a patient-centric ethos and an emphasis on cutting-edge treatments, the department endeavours to empower patients to breathe easier and live healthier lives", adds Mr Vinod Swantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital.

Jehangir Hospital - Where Innovation Meets Compassion.

