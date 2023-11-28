SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 28: Soon after its digital revolution, Ethecs holidays, a tourism brand of Enthusiastix Management Pvt Ltd who are well known for their experiential tours recently got recognized in UAE for delivering impactful services in the tourism segment. DK Mission Force Pvt Ltd in association with Inspire Events Dubai along with Global Maharashtra Business Forum had organized an International Business Growth Summit 2023 at Hotel Grand Excelsior Dubai on 18th Nov 2023. With over 200 business leaders from India and 500+ from the UAE, the summit was a pivotal step in bridging the business gap between the two nations. Attendees at this International Business Summit were blessed to get insights from Bollywood icon & serial entrepreneur Suniel Shetty who was the Chief Guest for this event. Furthermore, event also included insights from International Business Coach Dilip Auti, Wealth coach and author Komal Auti, Serial entrepreneur Chirantan Joshi, Inspiring visually disabled entrepreneur Bhavesh Bhatia who shared diverse perspectives on business challenges and success strategies.

Ethecs Holidays who recently launched their online travel portal with 100% Indian capital and no foreign investor involved https://www.ethecs.com/ in the presence of Hon. Shri Shripadji Naik (Union Minister for Tourism and Ports for the state) have been playing a significant role for making it easy for the travelers to make their travel arrangements online. Furthermore, with the vision of inviting foreign nationals to showcase Indian culture via medium of tourism, the managing director of Ethecs Holidays Ameya Gatne represented Ethecs in the world's largest travel market in London, UK followed by in Dubai UAE. While talking to him Mr Gatne exclaimed "Its all about India! India is an incredibly beautiful country. There are lot of countries across the globe who have been surviving solely and wholly on tourism even when they have only some or just one component to showcase their nation. In India we have practically every component to showcase be it Enthralling hills, Vast Mesmerizing seashores, Enchanting jungles, Divine pilgrimages, Modern and lavish cities, Successful Industrial zones, Unbelievable history, Spectacular archaeological sites & most importantly, Incomparable & preserved culture. It's the time to come together and demonstrate real richness of India to our own people as well as to the world. Furthermore it's the tourism industry which helps the most to grow the nation's GDP and being a part of tourism industry it is our duty to contribute at its best for the growth of our nation. Getting recognized on such international platforms boosts our enthusiasm further and motivates us to give even further world class experience to our travelers and contribute for the GDP development of India"

Ameya Gatne further passed the gratitude to his mentor Mr Dilip Auti and Mrs Komal Auti on behalf of entire team of Ethecs Holidays for making them capable of where they stand today! Further he also passed gratitude to Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and DK Mission Force for choosing Ethecs Holidays as their preferred travel partner! CEO of DK Mission Force Pvt Ltd Mrs Komal Auti spoke in appreciation of Ethecs Holidays for playing a significant role in managing smooth travel including flights, accommodation, visa, travel insurance, forex and airport transfers in Dubai for over 150 elite business owners of India including Bollywood star Mr Suniel Shetty, International Business Strategist Mr Dilip Auti, Inspirational Divyang Entrepreneur Mr Bhavesh Bhatia, Vice President of Pune Association of Pharmacists Mr Ramesh Shewale, Co-Founder of Nirmanam Mr Sagar Deshmukh, renowned builder from Nashik Mr Prathamesh Jagtap and many such more.

Post summit, Ameya Gatne also had an opportunity to represent Ethecs Holidays https://www.ethecs.com/ and be a part of one of the largest delegation to visit Sharjah Government. Mr Gatne showcased his interest in developing tourism projects in Sharjah to showcase Indian culture to the world.

