Business News | Punjab T10 Cricket League Rescheduled; Action to Now Take Place from June 14 to 20 in Amritsar

VMPL

Chandigarh / Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 26: Cricket enthusiasts in Punjab have a major reason to celebrate as the new dates for the upcoming Punjab T10 Cricket League have officially been announced. Earlier scheduled to be held from May 25 to 31, 2026, the tournament will now take place from June 14 to June 20, 2026. All matches will be played at the Dashmesh Cricket Academy, Amritsar.

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The inaugural edition of the league was recently launched in grand fashion at Ramada Encore, Zirakpur, where the official tournament trophy and team jerseys were unveiled in the presence of several prominent personalities from the entertainment and sports industries.

The trophy was unveiled by renowned singer and actor Jagjeet Sandhu, Pollywood actor-director Sachin Rishi, and Bollywood-Pollywood actor as well as celebrity cricketer Rajiv Rishi, adding glamour and excitement to the event.

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The ceremony also witnessed the presence of several noted Punjabi music and film industry personalities including Manavgeet Gill, Shivam Kathuria, Seerat Bajwa, Anushka Aggarwal, Kanji Poudh, Sandy, Harvy, Veer Sandhu, Prabh Saini, Ale, Kabira, Sunny Vik, Hemi Music, Jind Universe, and Harpy Gill among others.

League organizers Faryad yuvak club informed that a total of eight franchise teams will participate in the tournament. These include: Amritsar Alligators, Ludhiana Lions, Patiala Panthers, Bathinda Bulls, Firozpur Falcons, Jalandhar Jaguars, Mohali Monsters, Moga Mongooses.

According to the organizers, the league will feature overseas players, former Indian international cricketers, IPL players, and Ranji Trophy stars alongside emerging young talent from Punjab.

Some of the prominent cricketers participating in the tournament include Manpreet Gony, Anureet Singh, Chris Mpofu, Thisara Perera, Ajantha Mendis, and Aftab Alam. Players associated with the Canadian national cricket team are also expected to feature in the league.

As per the newly released schedule, the group-stage matches will be played from June 14 to June 19, while the semi-finals and final will take place on June 20, 2026, promising an exciting climax to the tournament.

The Punjab T10 Cricket League aims to provide young cricketing talent from the state an opportunity to share the field with experienced national and international players, thereby strengthening the cricketing culture in Punjab. With its fast-paced and thrilling T10 format, the league is expected to deliver high-energy entertainment for cricket fans across the region.

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