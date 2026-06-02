Business News | Punjab Youth Leader Vishal Sharma Honoured in London at World Leaders Conclave & Awards 2026

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], June 2: Punjab youth leader Vishal Sharma was honoured at the prestigious World Leaders Conclave & Awards 2026 held in London. The event took place at the historic House of Lords in the UK Parliament and witnessed participation from prominent political, social and corporate personalities from across the globe.

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Vishal Sharma received the award for "Excellence in Political Leadership & Influencing Youth and Strategy Making." The honour was conferred in recognition of his contribution towards youth leadership, political strategy and organisational development.

The conclave brought together policymakers, entrepreneurs, social leaders and emerging influencers from different countries to discuss global leadership, innovation and youth participation in governance and policy-making. According to the organisers, the platform aims to recognise transformational leaders and emerging personalities making a positive impact in society.

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Speaking after receiving the honour, Vishal Sharma said the recognition was not just a personal achievement but also a matter of pride for the youth . He emphasised that young people should actively participate in politics and policy-making to bring constructive change in society.

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