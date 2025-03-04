VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: Today marked a significant milestone as Puraroma, India's first scientific aromatherapy brand, successfully unveiled its ground-breaking range of aromatherapy products at a prestigious conference held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi. The event was part of the high-profile Belgian Economic Mission to India, led by Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium. Known for promoting international trade and economic collaboration, the mission's inclusion of Puraroma highlights the brand's unique fusion of European expertise and India's rich natural heritage.

The event's keynote speaker, the globally renowned aromatherapy expert Dr. Dominique Baudoux, captivated the audience by delving into the science behind essential oils and their profound therapeutic benefits. Addressing an audience of healthcare professionals, media, and industry leaders, Dr. Baudoux shared insights on how essential oils can effectively treat common ailments such as respiratory issues, allergies, and headaches. He remarked, "Harnessing nature's hidden powers through scientific precision offers an effective, natural solution to everyday health challenges."

The conference not only emphasized the health benefits of aromatherapy but also paved the way for deeper collaboration between Indian and Belgian business leaders. During the event, Puraroma unveiled its flagship products, including the Puraroma Cold & Flu Spray, the Puraroma Anti-Allergy Nasal Spray, and the Puraroma Headache Roll-On. These products, rooted in natural ingredients and scientifically validated formulations, are aimed at providing effective and safe alternatives to conventional treatments.

Distinguished guest speakers enriched the event further by highlighting the growing importance of aromatherapy in the medical and commercial sectors. A special business luncheon was also held, offering a platform for representatives to share their perspectives on the health industry and global trade partnerships.

Puraroma's journey began with Uday Arora, an Indian-born entrepreneur who was inspired by the powerful effects of high-quality aromatherapy products found in European pharmacies during his time in Switzerland and Luxembourg. After meeting Dr. Dominique Baudoux at the International College of Aromatherapy in Belgium, Arora decided to introduce these scientifically-backed natural health solutions to India. Together, they co-founded Puraroma, strengthened by Neeti Chokhani, who leads business development in Mumbai, and Varun Gupta, who oversees operations in Delhi.

Puraroma is deeply committed to educating consumers on the science of aromatherapy and the health benefits of essential oils. Through this event, the brand not only showcased its innovative products but also highlighted the potential for future collaboration between India and Belgium in the wellness sector. The co-founders expressed their vision of bringing more categories of high-quality, natural, and scientifically verified health solutions to Indian consumers in the near future.

This conference stands as a historic milestone in India's health and wellness industry. With the support of the Belgian Royal Delegation, Puraroma successfully introduced its products and services to the Indian market, opening up new avenues for international collaboration and innovation. Puraroma's commitment to combining nature's healing power with scientific validation paves the way for a healthier, more sustainable future in India and beyond.

