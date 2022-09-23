New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/ATK): It's no news that the cryptocurrency market is equally as risky as it is highly rewarding. Top market players who are crypto millionaires today took calculated risks to gain from the market. While they must have had their fair share of loss, the fact remains they've had a profitable market stay.

Generally, every purchase in the coin market is a risk, but you can mitigate this risk by researching, controlling your greed, and committing what you can afford to lose. However, the bigger you take risks, the bigger you can gain or lose. Whether you classify yourself as a big risk taker or otherwise, the three cryptocurrencies reviewed in this article might be worth purchasing in the coming months.

Binance (BNB)

BNB is the Binance ecosystem's native token. The Binance ecosystem is the biggest crypto exchange globally, with a strong dedication to constant growth and development, contributing to its huge success over the years.

BNB is a top crypto asset in the coin market, with over USD 42 billion in market capitalization. It is one of the most watched cryptocurrencies in the market and boasts high adoption. The crypto asset has consistently grown in the past years, but the bear market has seen it struggle and suffer a great price decline in this trading year.

BNB peaked at a market price of $690.93 during the 2021 bull market run, which saw it reward holders with high margin profit. Although its current price is more than 60% below its ATH, the cryptocurrency remains one of the few with more guarantee of price increase when the coin market recovers. This makes BNB a risk that may be worthwhile a few months from now.

Cronos (CRO)

Cronos is the native digital asset of the crypto exchange platform, Crypto.com. The all-in-one platform provides crypto-related financial services, including payment and trading. It aims to increase global crypto adoption as a financial system that allows uncontrolled access to your financial assets while keeping your data and identity safe.

Cronos is built on an open-source, and decentralized blockchain called the Cronos chain. The Blockchain provides utility to the financial platform's users offering their passive income earning opportunities, incentives, and rewards. Cronos (CRO) is a low-price cryptocurrency that users can leverage for bonuses and incentives using the Crypto.com platform. It has an all-time of USD 0.96, which it hopes to reach again and surpass in the coming months. It's another crypto asset that might be worth the risk as it currently sells around the USD 0.1 market price.

Moshnake (MSH)

Moshnake is a community-centered NFT game that players can play to earn its utility token and in-game items as rewards. The play-to-earn game leverages the power and features of blockchain technology to revive the classic snake gaming experience.

Players need the Moshnake NFTs to play the game. The game's main objective is to grow your Moshnake NFTs and ensure it survives while hunting for in-game items and tokens. The more your Moshnake NFT grows, the higher your profitability. You grow your Moshnake NFT by feeding it eggs.

The BNB smart chain built NFT games faster and cheaper than most blockchain games while offering ease of funding and removing rewards. Moshnake will ensure accessibility to all age groups and levels of financial entry, making it a game for all.

Moshnake's high adoption potential and other features, including ease of play and market popularity, increase its possibility for overall market success. It's currently having a great presale run, and you can leverage its low presale price now for a high margin profit in the long run.

