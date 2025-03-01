NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1: Purpleant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in AI-driven customer experience innovation, today announced the global launch of BotWot iCX, a breakthrough platform uniting multimodal AI agents, intelligent content generation, and decision automation. Built on the company's patent-applied Intelligent Automated Workflow Orchestrator, BotWot iCX empowers enterprises to unify marketing, service, and retention strategies by analyzing sentiment, emotion, intent, and historical behavior, while generating dynamic video, image, and PDF content to drive engagement.

The platform expands on Purpleant's inaugural product, BotWot (launched August 2024), which serves 100+ global enterprises. BotWot iCX introduces three patent-pending advancements, including its core orchestrator technology:

1. Intelligent Automated Workflow Orchestrator™: Patent-pending decision engine processes real-time data (sentiment, purchase history, intent) to automate cross-channel workflows, reducing operational costs by 40% and boosting campaign ROI by 3x in beta tests.

2. OmniGen™ Content Studio: AI generates personalized videos, images, and PDFs (e.g., product demos, invoices) tailored to customer behavior, slashing content creation time by 70%.

3. VisionVoice AI Agents: Multimodal agents analyze visual cues (e.g., product images), voice tone, and text to resolve queries 50% faster across platforms like WhatsApp, email, and SMS.

AI Agents & Content Generation Redefine Customer Engagement

McKinsey's "The State of Customer Care in 2023" underscores fragmented customer data as a critical pain point, with businesses demanding integrated tools to unify insights and content. BotWot iCX bridges this gap with:

1. Multimodal AI Interaction: Deploy vision, voice, and text agents to guide customers from discovery to purchase using dynamic media.

2. Sentient Automation: Adjust campaigns in real time based on emotion detection (e.g., trigger discounts for frustrated users).

3. Smart Content Engine: Auto-generate videos summarizing customer journeys or PDF reports for at-risk accounts.

4. Real-Time Decision Orchestration: Leverage the patent-pending Workflow Orchestrator to prioritize actions--like routing high-intent users to sales teams--using sentiment, purchase history, and behavioral signals.

5. Cross-Channel Personalization: Deliver AI-generated video demos, PDF guides, or image-based offers tailored to individual behavior across WhatsApp, email, and SMS--boosting engagement by 40% in pilot programs.

Executive Insights

Nitya Prakhar - CEO, BotWot iCX

"AI is no longer a tool--it's the strategist, the executioner, and the game-changer. BotWot iCX is not just automating conversations; it's reimagining customer interactions from the ground up. From acquisition to retention, from engagement to re-engagement, our platform ensures businesses don't just react--they anticipate, adapt, and convert in real time. With our Intelligent Automated Workflow Orchestration (iAWO), every customer touchpoint is optimized for impact. Marketing, sales, service, and loyalty--all powered by AI, seamlessly. Welcome to the era of 'Insights to Action'--where businesses don't just scale, they dominate."

Mohanraj Tamilarasu - CTO, BotWot iCX

"The future of AI isn't about standalone bots--it's about Multimodal AI Agents that understand voice, vision, and text in real-time. At BotWot iCX, we're not just building chatbots; we're engineering a swarm of AI agents that can listen, analyze, predict, and execute across multiple channels. Whether it's a voice assistant guiding a sales team, an AI co-pilot responding to customer queries, or an Omnigen Content Studio generating hyper-targeted marketing campaigns--our proprietary Micro-LLMs make it all possible. The AI revolution is here, and we're leading it."

Namita Sharma - COO, BotWot iCX

"Customer expectations have evolved--so should businesses. Brands need to do more than engage; they need to orchestrate seamless experiences across the entire lifecycle. BotWot iCX automates every stage--hyper-targeted marketing, AI-powered servicing, automated re-engagement, predictive retention, and dynamic sales activation. With iAWO (Intelligent Automated Workflow Orchestration), we ensure every customer interaction isn't just a response--it's an opportunity to drive growth. Businesses that embrace AI-driven CX aren't just future-ready; they are future-defining."

Key Industries & Use Cases

- E-commerce: Auto-generated video product bundles and WhatsApp-native checkout workflows increase average order value by 25%.

- Banking: Orchestrator detects frustration in support chats, triggering PDF guides and agent handoffs, improving NPS by 18%.

- Farming: VisionVoice AI analyzes crop photos submitted via WhatsApp, detecting diseases and recommending treatments, reducing diagnosis time from 72 hours to 5 minutes and boosting crop yield by 30%.

Availability & Pricing

BotWot iCX is available globally starting March 1, 2025. Pricing scales based on usage, with a free tier for everyone. Request a demo at hello.botwot.io

Gurgaon-based Purpleant Technologies (Founded 2024) specializes in AI-powered customer engagement tools. Co-founded by Nitya Prakhar, Namita Sharma, and Mohanraj Tamilarasu, the team brings deep expertise in enterprise solutions, with prior leadership roles at American Express, HDFC Bank , and Jumia. Learn more: hello.botwot.io.

