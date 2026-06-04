Business News | Pushti Parivaar UK Congratulates Goswami 108 Shree Yadunathji Mahodayshree on Receiving Bharat Kirtiman Award by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji

VMPL

London [UK], June 4: Pushti Parivaar UK has extended its heartfelt congratulations and profound respect to Param Pujya Goswami 108 Shree Yadunathji Mahodayshree of Kadi, Ahmedabad, on being conferred the prestigious Bharat Kirtiman Award by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre.

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The award was announced on the sixth day of the seven-day Shree Krishna Ras Paan Katha organized by Pushti Parivaar UK during the sacred month of Adhik Mas. The recognition celebrates Mahodayshree's exceptional contribution to spiritual upliftment, preservation of Sanatan values, and his continued efforts in guiding devotees across India and around the world.

The Shree Krishna Ras Paan Katha was held at Dhamecha Hall in South Harrow, London, and witnessed the participation of more than 700 Vaishnav devotees who gathered for seven days of devotion, spiritual learning, and satsang.

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The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including former Mayor Mr. Pankit Shah, alongside community leaders and devotees from across the United Kingdom.

Members of Pushti Parivaar UK expressed immense pride at the national recognition bestowed upon Mahodayshree, noting that his teachings and spiritual guidance have positively impacted countless lives over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of Pushti Parivaar UK said that the award reflects Mahodayshree's unwavering commitment to service, devotion, and the dissemination of spiritual wisdom among followers worldwide.

Pushti Parivaar UK offered prayers for Mahodayshree's continued good health, happiness, and divine service, and expressed hope that devotees would continue to benefit from his blessings and guidance for many years to come.

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