Business News | PW IOI Launches Two-Year Professional Management Program in Product Management, Business Analytics and Startup Leadership

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5: PhysicsWallah Institute of Innovation (PW IOI) has launched a two-year full-time Professional Management Program (PMP) at its Bengaluru campus. The program offers two specialisations: Product Management & Business Analytics (PBA) and Startup & Business Leadership (SBL), designed for students building careers in product management, analytics, and entrepreneurship. Upon completion, students will receive a degree conferred by Medhavi Skills University.

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The curriculum opens with a common first semester, covering business economics, financial literacy, marketing, general management, and communication. From Semester 2, students diverge into their chosen tracks. PBA students study product management, business intelligence tools (SQL, Power BI, Tableau), UI/UX, digital marketing, and MVP development. SBL students focus on venture building, opportunity identification, venture finance, unit economics, design thinking, and intellectual property.

AI tools are embedded across all four semesters, from Excel automation and data storytelling in Semester 1 to no-code platforms including Claude Code, n8n, Emergent, and Lovable in Semester 2. The tools are treated as an everyday working skill rather than a standalone subject. Practical applications run through both tracks. PBA students' complete simulation-based industry projects and a Business Intelligence capstone. SBL students follow a structured, milestone-driven venture-building journey: 200+ customer interviews, MVP development, go-to-market execution, and a live pitch before 50+ investors in Semester 3, where top teams may receive real term sheet interest. In the final semester, PBA students move into placements and internships; SBL students choose between incorporating their own startup, with access to seed capital, government grants, or investor support via PW School of Startups (PW SoS) or interning within the startup ecosystem.

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The program is open to graduates of any discipline who have scored at least 50% in 10th, 12th and Undergraduation. Candidates are evaluated on a 100-point admissions scorecard: entrance or professional score, personal interview, work experience, academic record, and diversity. Accepted entrance examinations include CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, CMAT, MAT, KMAT, Karnataka PGCET, CA Foundation/Inter, and UPSC CSE. Shortlisted candidates will appear for a 30-minute personal interview conducted by PW IOI leaders and faculty. The application process begins with a registration fee.

Program fees start at ₹10,00,000 for the 2026-28 batch, payable across four semesters. A scholarship pool of up to ₹3 crore is available for meritorious students, with hostel accommodation available separately as well. The students will be mentored by faculty who bring real-world expertise and professional experience to the classrooms.

On the launch, Gopal Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, PhysicsWallah (PW) said, "We built this program around a simple belief, that the best way to learn anything is to practice it. By the time our students reach Semester 3, they're not writing case studies about startups; they're pitching live to investors for real term sheets. They aren't just learning about data tools; they're using them to solve real-world industry problems. At PW IOI, our vision has always been to prepare students for the industry and help them gain real- world skills through specialised programs, live industry exposure, and practice-led learning.

PW IOI's Professional Management Program is part of a broader push to make higher education practice-oriented and outcome-driven. Alongside the PMP, the institute offers a four-year undergraduate program in Computer Science and AI in partnership with Medhavi Skills University, with campuses in Bengaluru, Noida, Lucknow, and Pune.

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