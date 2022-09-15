Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based real estate developer Pyramid Infratech is one of the most trusted names in the realty sector and has delivered various ready-to-move-in residential and commercial projects totaling around 3000+. Based out of Gurugram, Pyramid Infratech has hitherto developed affordable housing projects and has entered the luxury segment as well.

The company was co-founded by Brahm Dutt and Dinesh Kumar. They are currently holding the position of Directors of Pyramid Infratech. The company was started with a vision to develop high-quality, affordable spaces and accommodations for buyers.

The main idea and line of thought which inspired the co-founders was to expand the ambits of the real estate horizon and provide a variety of housing options to house hunters and seekers in the main circuits of the National Capital Region.

In what can be included in the list of its achievements, the company has bagged major urban housing projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Most of its projects are located in Gurugram. Some of its completed projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are Urban Homes, Urban Homes II and Urban 67A in Sector 70A, Sector 86 and Sector 67A.

The company, its diversifying work portfolio, focuses on creating a smooth home-buying process for customers. In a bid to achieve this, Pyramid Infratech is also working on channelizing a democratic and transparent market landscape through the medium of innovative strategies and new-age marketing tools.

Commenting on the company's journey, Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, said, "Pyramid Infratech is built with a resolve to strengthen the principles of quality, innovation, transparency, and accountability in market practices and conduct. We have always ensured timely deliveries of projects and provided constant information to our customers at each stage. It has definitely credited to our brand's image, and we promise to enhance our buyers' experience by continuing to adopt technology, innovation, and strong work ethics."

