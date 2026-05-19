Business News | Q-Line Biotech Limited IPO Opens on May 21, 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Q-Line Biotech Limited is an Indian in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and healthcare solutions company engaged in manufacturing and supplying diagnostic reagents, rapid test kits, molecular diagnostics, pathology equipment, and related consumables used by hospitals, laboratories, and healthcare institutions across India. Proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on May 21, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 214.48 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Also Read | Direct Evidence of S*xual Intercourse Not Needed To Prove Adultery, Says Madras High Court; Grants Divorce to Man.

The issue size is 62,53,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 326 - ₹ 343 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Also Read | Southwest Monsoon Likely To Arrive in Kerala Around May 26, Says IMD.

- QIB Anchor Portion - Up to 17,81,200 Equity Shares

- Net QIB - Up to 11,88,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not Less Than 8,91,600 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not Less Than 20,79,200 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - 3,13,200 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to meet working capital, repayment of certain borrowings, and the general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding is on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The issue will open on Thursday, May 21, 2026, and will close on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is HEM Securities Limited & Share India Capital Services Private Limited, and the Registrar is Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited.

About Q-Line Biotech Limited:

Q-Line Biotech Limited is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of reagents (including kits and POC devices) & consumables, and manufacturing, importing, distributing/supplying diagnostic equipment for different diagnostic healthcare needs. The company supplies diagnostic equipment and IVD products for different diagnostic healthcare needs since 2013 directly or through its distributor/s majorly to diagnostic service providers, hospitals and medical colleges. The company has established its brands over a period of 12 years through its experience, R & D, manufacturing capabilities, and quality assurance. The core segments of operations of the company in the IVD Industry include Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Others (POC Devices & Rapid Tests).

The key manufacturing segments include indigenous manufacturing of reagents and supplying/manufacturing of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), Pathology equipment's & devices. Further, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company diversified its focus and, with the technical collaboration of third-party institutes and through its own R&D team, developed a range of Covid testing kits, viz. RT-PCR Kits, RNA Extraction Kits, VTM Kits, etc.

In FY25, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 31,378.04 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 7,132.12 Lakhs & PAT of ₹2,813.09Lakhs.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 23,242.03 Lakh, EBITDA of ₹6,422.98 Lakh & PAT of ₹3,869.39 Lakh.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)