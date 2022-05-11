Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): QRCodeChimp, a QR code management platform, partnered with Titan Eye+ to support them in their eye health awareness initiative. Titan Eye+, one of India's most trusted eyewear destinations, reaffirms its commitment to raising awareness of eye health issues by conducting over 130,000 eye screening tests in 24 hours on April 21, 2022.

QRCodeChimp supported Titan Eye+ by onboarding offline users to their website and bridging the gap between online and offline media. Titan Eye+ used QRCodeChimp to create QR codes that users could scan to take an online eye test. QRCodeChimp further enabled Titan Eye+ to track the QR code scans, collect and manage demographic data, and understand their users better.

Nitin Gupta Co-Founder and Managing Director at TezMinds (QRCodeChimp.com) said, "we are glad to be a part of the eye health awareness initiative by Titan Eye+. This was an exciting project for us and a moment of pride. With our technology and Titan Eye+ determination towards eye health, the campaign turned out to be a huge success. We look forward to more such collaborations and do our bit for the cause."

Javed K M, Retail Head, Titan Eye+ stated, "the campaign was a massive success with us achieving 132 per cent of the initial target. Thanks to QRCodeChimp for playing a major role in helping us make this happen. QRCodeChimp helped us in keeping track of the contribution from each region of India to the highest number of eye screenings. The QR codes and unique links have helped us in directing and re-directing resources based on store-wise performance." QRCodeChimp is a comprehensive QR code management platform that helps brands run large-scale, measurable QR code campaigns and bridge the gap between their online and offline marketing. With features like 60+ QR code shapes, Extensive Customization, Logo and White labeling, Image to QR code, Folders and Subaccounts, and Bulk Uploads, QRCodeChimp is the leading enterprise-grade QR code platform out there. The solution is backed by top-notch tech infrastructure and expertise, resulting in unparalleled performance and the highest uptime in the market. QRCodeChimp's technology stack comprises NodeJS, PHP, GoLang, MongoDB, cloud technologies, and analytical servers.

The platform offers 35+ QR code types, including vCard Plus, PDF to QR code, Location QR code, Feedback QR code, etc. In the recent update, QRCodeChimp launched Folders Management and Sharing to help businesses better manage and organize their QR codes. The team also introduced Merchandise QR codes and new design templates for vCard Plus.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

