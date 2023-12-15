VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 15: The Stirling Hinchliffe MP, Queensland Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport, Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics and Paralympics Sport and Engagement and Minister Responsible for International Education and Training is currently on a five-day Mission to India. This is the first Queensland ministerial visit since the launch of the Queensland-India Trade Strategy 2023-2027 in early 2023. The visit underscores India's strategic importance to Queensland.

Accompanied by a diverse delegation of Tourism and Education providers, the Mission is focused on strengthening partnerships with Indian partners across education, sports science, innovation and technology, aviation, and tourism.

Speaking about his visit, The Honourable Stirling Hinchliffe MP said, "As we gear up for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is imperative to strengthen diplomatic and trade relations with key partners like India. This visit marks a significant step towards realising the Queensland-India Trade and Investment Strategy 2023-2027, underlining the immense importance of India to the state of Queensland. Our focus is not only on the upcoming 2032 Games but also on long-term collaboration in education, innovation, and economic growth that benefits both India and Queensland."

Acknowledging the crucial relationship between Queensland and India, The Hon. Stirling Hinchliffe MP emphasised the importance of his India visit before the year's end. The establishment of Trade and Investment Queensland's (TIQ) Mumbai presence further exemplifies TIQ's pivotal role in fostering closer trade ties between the two regions.

Minister Hinchliffe added, "The launch of the Australia - India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) has paved the way for economic collaboration between Queensland and India. We are delighted to announce the strategic co-location of our state specialists within the Austrade office at the Australian Consulate-General, symbolising a strong "Team Australia" approach. With our second presence in India, we will build upon the robust foundation laid by our Bengaluru headquarters. This expansion into a broader network not only signifies our growth but also reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive market development and local intelligence support for our valued universities and corporate clients from Queensland."

Minister Hinchliffe underscored the integral connection between Queensland's International Education and Training (IET) Strategy and the Trade and Investment Strategy, acknowledging IET as a vitally important sector to Queensland.

The Queensland-India Trade and Investment Strategy 2023-2027 also emphasised the centrality of educational ties between the two regions in accelerating economic growth. Queensland, home to over 300 education and training institutions, including four ranked in the Global Top 55 young university rankings, is currently home to more than 17,000 Indian students. These students contribute to the vibrancy of Queensland's multicultural communities making it an attractive destination for global education.

India represents 14 percent of all international student enrolments in Queensland, making it the second-largest home country for international students in the state. This diversity enhances the cultural tapestry of Queensland, creating a vibrant and inclusive academic environment.

Queensland is also home to the third-largest Indian diaspora in Australia. More than 90,000 people of Indian heritage live in Queensland which provides a warm and welcoming environment for Indian students to feel at home and make friends quickly.

Moreover, Indian students who pursue education in Queensland benefit from strong graduate outcomes and abundant career opportunities, reinforcing the state's commitment to providing a valuable and rewarding educational experience.

In addition to education, innovation, and technology, Queensland's focus on sports technology and its role as the host of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games further positions the state as an ideal destination for professionals seeking opportunities in sports tech and related sectors. The confluence of these factors reflects Queensland's dedication to providing a holistic environment for international students and professionals, contributing to the growth and advancement of both regions.

