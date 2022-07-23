Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 23 (ANI/PNN): An MoU was signed between QuickTech Technology Private Limited & Tinkering Hub, Parul University (PU), one of the leading universities in Gujarat.

We were honoured to meet the president of Parul University, Dr Devanshu Patel sir. He displayed immense support and faith in QuickTech for establishing "iQuickLab" under the guidance of Dr Harshal Shah (Head of Dept., Tinkering Hub). We are fully prepared to deliver members of PU the opportunity to get familiar with & experience Apple devices on the campus," said Jaydeep Modha, Director of QuickTech Technology Pvt Ltd.

Why adopting to Apple ecosystem is needed?

- Around a whopping 84 per cent of the world's most innovative companies use Macs at a scale in their work, as per the research conducted by Boston Consulting Group on 'Most Innovative Companies, 2021.'

- 67 per cent of the students will be more likely to join and stay with a business that offers Mac and Apple devices.

- 66 per cent of the US college students entering the workforce have already used a Mac before, as per the claims of 'US Student Monitor.'

- India should not slack behind when it comes to technology and be in a constant stage of innovation.

The MoU relates to the establishment of "iQuickLab," the first lab in the city with Apple devices, on the vast Parul University campus. This lab aims to provide hands-on experience for students in different fields who aspire to be researchers, app developers, managers, designers, engineers and even open start-ups. The lab will consist of MacBooks, iPads and iMacs, where students get an opportunity to boost their knowledge & experience the simplicity and effectiveness of these devices freely. Coding, Excel, Photoshop, editing, taking notes, and multitasking are all made simple with iQuickLab.

Advantages of iQuickLab:

Students will be trained to effectively get equipped with the Mac operating system (macOS). If a student uses "iQuickLab" frequently out of the academic classes, it can be presumed that placement day will be simplified. Professional lectures will be organised, focusing on app creation for coders, Final Cut Pro usage for video editors, and different important software for architects, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, and civil engineers.

Award and Certificate of Appreciation:

The Vadodara Startup Studio hosted the "#StartupSamarthya - Startup Recognition & Felicitation Program" on July 16. Dr Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, awarded QuickTech with a certificate of recognition for "BEST PERFORMING VENTURE IN ACCELERATION PROGRAM (2022-23)" at Vadodara Startup Studio, under the mentorship of Nikhil Suthar (COO at Vadodara Startup Studio).

QuickTech Technology Private Ltd is an online and offline reseller of all Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, iMacs and accessories pan India. The company is an authorised distributor partner through Ingram Micro.

QuickTech works with mid-market companies and MSMEs. Entering the digital market in 2018, the brand has quickly established itself as Vadodara's most preferred supplier of technology solutions. Since then, excellent customer service and value for money have been the company's core ideology.

QuickTech Technology serves clients from IT giants and Universities to consumers by believing in customer relationships. Firm after-sales, free software installations and rental services are provided to institutions and companies.

With the best iFixit Toolkit, QuickTech's technical team can fix issues ranging from water damage, screen replacement, and battery replacement to other small and large issues with Apple gadgets. The company also claims to provide an in-house demo for their customers, who want to use, feel and then decide to buy the products.

For more information, visit: http://quicktech.in/

