Chicago (Illinois) [US], February 27: Quinnox, an AI-first, digital-native technology leader, is driving AI-powered transformation through QAI Studio, a dedicated AI innovation lab designed to help enterprises fast-track AI adoption and achieve measurable business outcomes. A dedicated AI innovation lab empowering enterprises to fast-track AI adoption, turn ideas into prototypes in two weeks, and unlock real business value.

As AI becomes a business imperative, organizations must move beyond isolated pilots and scale AI solutions enterprise-wide. QAI Studio provides the structured environment, expertise, and accelerators needed to experiment, prototype, and operationalize AI with speed and precision.

QAI Studio enables enterprises to swiftly bring AI ideas to life in just two weeks. It is powered by:

* 50+ AI agents designed to address industry-specific challenges.

* 50+ pre-built accelerators to shorten time-to-value.

* 70+ real-world AI use cases to guide implementation.

* 40% AI-first workforce, ensuring deep technical expertise.

* Two AI-powered SaaS platforms, delivering scalable AI solutions.

"AI is no longer a futuristic ambition--it is an operational necessity. Whether an organization is at the beginning of its AI journey or scaling its AI initiatives, QAI Studio provides the right combination of tools, platforms, and expertise to drive measurable business impact," said Guru Kandarpi, Head of Global Service Lines at Quinnox.

QAI Studio fosters a co-innovation model, allowing enterprises to work alongside Quinnox's AI specialists, industry experts, and data scientists to develop tailored AI solutions.

"At Quinnox, we believe AI innovation thrives when businesses and technology partners collaborate. QAI Studio is a reflection of our commitment to co-creating enterprise-wide AI solutions that are scalable, seamless, and designed for real-world impact across industries," said Rekha Raj, COO at Quinnox.

Rooted in engineering prowess and an AI-first digital mindset, Quinnox is committed to helping organizations innovate with confidence, scale with agility, and unlock AI's full potential.

About Quinnox:

Quinnox is a value orchestrator for digital businesses, leveraging AI and next-generation technologies. Through AI-powered platforms, modern application development, and a High-Performance Product Engineering team, Quinnox accelerates digital transformation, redefines total experience, and enhances productivity and operational efficiency.

With an AI-first workforce, Quinnox transforms challenges and opportunities into a competitive edge, fueling growth, sparking innovation, and building resilience for accelerated time to value.

