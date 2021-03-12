Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): On March 8, 2021, R K Marble commemorated International Women's Day by hosting the #WomenOfStone event, in association with One Digital and Designworx.

"Women are the real architects of the society". Inspired by this quote by Harriet Beacher Stowe, R K Marble celebrated the women who are leading the way in Indian Architecture and Design. #WomenOfStone recognized the powerful journey of these women architects and designers, overcoming hurdles and bringing a positive change to the fraternity as a whole.

The event was hosted at Experience One, NH 48, Sector 77, Gurugram, Haryana 122004, and revolved around engaging panel discussions among 30 women architects and designers.

The Director of Sales and Marketing, R K Gupta, welcomed the guest architects and appreciated the contributions made by women towards India's development. The panellists went on to talk about the boons and banes of being a woman as well as their acceptance in the design fraternity, serving as an inspiration to many.

The brand that brought these wonderful women under one roof, R K Marble is a principal Indian conglomerate and a global trendsetter in the world of Natural Stones. With a legacy of 31 years in the industry, R K Marble exhibits the largest collection of exquisite marble and other natural stones in Delhi (showroom) and Gurugram (warehouse).

The female architects who had gathered for the event unanimously agreed that R K Marble possesses the best quality marble range they had ever seen. With an ambition for innovation, keen interest in concurrent technological advancements, and numerous quarries, R K Marble is the undisputed leader in marble mining, processing, as well as research and technology development across the globe.

The curator, One Digital & Designworx, both led by Ar. Himani Ahuja, are the pioneers in communication design & PR; dedicated to Architecture, Interior Design, Construction, and Building Material industry. One Digital team calls themselves 'creative conceptualizers', curating brand strategies for their clients in the form of websites, print, digital publications, awards nominations, and speaker events.

Designworx is a PAN India Architecture and Design Platform that hosts knowledge-sharing design sessions for Architects, Designers, Consultants & Product manufacturers across the AEC Industry.

The panel was attended by the who's who of the architecture and design discipline where they discussed their journeys in four separate panels. The designers on the panel included big names, such as Sonali Bhagwati, Sabeena Khanna, Chandrika Sahay, Ruby Singh, Natasha Kochhar, Tipsy Anand & Joya Nandurdikar in Panel A talking about their inspirational work.

Panel B consisted of Aparna Kaushik, Deepanjali Chawla, Deepti Bansal, Gagandeep Dua, Sanjana Mathur, Shivani Khanna, Himani Ahuja, all providing extremely acute and wise advice on being women in the architectural field.

Panel C included distinctive figures such as Ishvinder Kaur, Anuja Marwaha, Smita Makhija, Geeta Arya, and Devika Diwan. Last but not the least, Panel D had distinctive women architects Ety Kapoor, Harjas Kaur, Ankita Sweety, Priyanka Srivastava, Sapna Agarwal, Kanika Gulati, Priyanka Khanna, and Nikita Pathak - all discerning their challenges & rewards while fondly recollecting their first projects.

These insightful conversations highlighted a detailed perspective of the industry and their personal lives. Perceptive matters were explored - for instance, how the market has adapted to women entering this field and its evolution over the last ten years.

The event was driven by sparkling dialogue further delving into how the design fraternity positively influenced their creative process and what changes they would like to witness in the design industry.

They shared their gripping journey, challenges, rewards and finally, their spotlight #WomenOfStone moments. Besides the panel discussion, they also connected with each other while taking a tour of the state-of-the-art Experience Center by R K Marble.

All safety precautions and measures were followed during this event and the room was embraced in enthusiastic energy. Additionally, a violinist eloquently provided soulful entertainment. There was a lavish setup of food and drinks while being heedful of the necessary SOPs. The event was a smashing success, as testified by all the women present.

As a parting note, they all signed the whiteboard with their compliments, encouraging remarks and good wishes. All the discussions have been documented for the public domain and will be available on the social channels of R K Marble and an educative engagement series called the #WomenOfStone on the YouTube and Instagram of Designworx Asia.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)