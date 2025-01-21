BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21: R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio Company), a global leader in digital product engineering, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

Everest Group's Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is a comprehensive evaluation that analyzes demand themes and service provider capabilities in healthcare provider digital services. In this year's assessment, R Systems is identified as a Major Contender, reaffirming its position as a prominent player in healthcare provider digital services landscape.

The assessment evaluated 35 healthcare ITS providers across several key dimensions including market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

R Systems is recognized for its:

* Strong partner ecosystem that includes technology providers such as AWS, Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Boomi, UiPath, and others to develop healthcare-specific solutions such as patient engagement, wellness, and behavior management.

* Strong presence in financials management (offering end-to-end framework iRCM which offers front-, mid-, and back-end RCM services) and diagnostics, treatment, and monitoring solutions (offers diagnostic support, medical record management, and treatment management).

* Client-centric approach, clients cite that R Systems provides them with resources with strong expertise in technical services such as application development.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. This recognition reflects our commitment to empowering healthcare providers in their transformation journey by leveraging our AI-driven and data-centric expertise, and a client-first approach to solving healthcare's most complex challenges. We enable our clients to deliver personalized care and streamline critical workflows through innovative, tailored solutions," said Sanjeev Dhawan, Vice President - Healthcare, R Systems.

"Healthcare providers are rapidly adopting AI and advanced analytics across various value chain areas, such as patient engagement, care management, and revenue cycle management. This trend is fueled by the demand for driving personalized care, streamlining clinical and administrative workflows, and generating data-driven insights," says Priya Sahni, Vice President at Everest Group. "R Systems harnesses its deep domain expertise and leverages its AI and data-led solutions in areas such as patient engagement and revenue cycle management to assist providers on their transformation journey. Furthermore, its continued investments to augment its digital capabilities, along with strong client management, has led to its positioning as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024." Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

