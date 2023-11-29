VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29: REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence (RACE), REVA University, a leader in corporate training, proudly announces its M.Tech & M.Sc program in Cybersecurity for working professionals. Nestled within the esteemed REVA University in Bengaluru, RACE is dedicated to developing visionary enterprise leaders through transformative and interdisciplinary education.

The Cybersecurity master's program is ranked as a top-ranked program in India by Analytics India Magazine as No.1 in Return on Investment (ROI). The programs are approved by UGC and AICTE and delivered by senior Industry leaders to bring industry relevance and cutting-edge technologies.

The program spans 2 years and 4 semesters with 21 meticulously curated modules and two major capstone projects leading to publications in indexed journals. The curriculum delves into advanced core security technologies and tools like Cisco packet tracer, GNS3, Firepower, Wireshark, CentOS Linux, Metaspoilt, Kali Linux, VirusTotal, Social Engineering Toolkit, The Harvester, Automater, Shodan, Spiderfoot, AWS, Azure, Splunk, Alien vault, IBM Q Radar, Splunk and Phantom. The program has multiple global certifications like Microsoft AZ500, EC Council's CEHv12, and Cyber Range along with 10+ audit courses based on industry relevance. The program is delivered with 100% practical labs, and real-world learning through unique collaborations with global partners like iLabs from EC Council, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and a cutting-edge Cyber Range.

RACE offers lateral placement support to its cohorts of mid and senior professionals and helps them to transition their careers from generic roles to senior cybersecurity roles including leadership positions.

Dr. Shinu Abhi, Program Director says, "In today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, it's imperative to equip individuals with not just theoretical knowledge but practical skills that are immediately applicable in the field. Our collaboration with leading industry leaders such as EC Council, Microsoft Azure, and others ensures that our participants receive real-world insights and exposure to the latest technologies. We invite all aspiring cybersecurity professionals to join us on this transformative journey. Your success is not just our goal; it's our commitment."

If you are a working professional interested in joining the cyber force of the future, we offer weekend sessions with a hybrid module that fits your busy schedule so you don't stop learning. Join us and give your career a new shape with RACE. It's a choice that you never regret.

Apply for the program now, https://bit.ly/3ZKyQ2s

REVA Academy for Corporate Excellence (RACE), REVA University is dedicated to developing visionary enterprise leaders through advanced and integrated learning capabilities. RACE offers best-in-class, specialized, techno-functional, and interdisciplinary programs designed for working professionals. The pedagogy of each program incorporates social and experiential learning, building transformative proficiencies in every participant.

