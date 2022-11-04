Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fashion has always been at the forefront of innovation - from the invention of the sewing machine to the rise of e-commerce in the wake of the pandemic.

For the last few years, the business of fashion in India has been undergoing a serious tech makeover. The digital transformation of fashion and apparel, radically accelerated during COVID, has impacted not only how customers interact with brands and retailers, but also how the industry operates internally, be it the latest in artificial intelligence to the boom of mobile commerce, 3D printing, and blockchain, like tech, fashion is forward-looking and cyclical. Social media, too, has had a pivotal role in changing how fashion is consumed.

At Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, the aim has always been to stay relevant and timeless, and that means going beyond our design to keep abreast of the latest in technological updates. To the same end, the brand has incorporated a dynamic and enhanced user experience by incorporating Amazon's Alexa in all its five retail stores throughout the country. The system is customised, just like the brand's offerings, to cater to every customer's needs and queries when they visit one of the stores. From answering questions regarding the brand, its history, and its offerings to assisting the customer in their shopping experience, this new addition marks one of Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur's many technological firsts.

Being the first menswear brand in India to launch NFTs last year to work towards the betterment of artisan communities, RRJ has always believed in relying on technology to revive the best that fashion has to offer.

