Rahi Pakhle Secures Gold in All Age Group National Championship 2024-25, held in Vadodara, Gujarat, conducted by the Gymnastics Federation of India

India PR Distribution

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 29: In a moment of triumph and pride for Indian sports, Rahi Pakhle, an international Trampoline Gymnastics athlete, has brought home the gold medal in the All Age Group National Championship 2024-25, held in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

With an outstanding performance and a remarkable score of 45.700, Rahi Pakhle has been honored with the prestigious "Best Athlete of the Year 2022-23 Thane Jilha Krida Puraskar" by the Government of Maharashtra. This esteemed recognition, celebrating excellence in sports, was presented to her by the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Eknath Ji Shinde, during a grand ceremony.

Speaking about this milestone, Pakhle shared:

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 Date in India: Why Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary Is Observed As Martyrs' Day? History and Significance Explained.

"Winning gold at the National Championship and being recognized with the Thane Jilha Krida Puraskar is an incredible honor. This achievement is not just mine -- it belongs to my mentors, my team, and Rose Merc Ltd who has supported my training and my family who have stood by me every step of the way. Trampoline Gymnastics has taught me the power of resilience and passion, and I am excited to inspire others to dream big."

Pakhle's victory at the National Championship is one among several noteworthy accomplishments in her illustrious career:

* Gold at the 37th National Games in Goa, organized by the Indian Olympic Association.

* Silver at the National Championship in Kerala, conducted by the Gymnastics Federation of India.

* Gold at the State Championship in Pune during the 2023-24 season.

These victories collectively highlight her exceptional skill, dedication, and leadership in Trampoline Gymnastics.

Adding to this honor, Bhoir Gymkhana, the nurturing ground for champions like Pakhle, was recognized for its contributions to sports development. The athletes of Bhoir Gymkhana were awarded the Best Athletes of the Year 2022-23 Thane Jilha Krida Puraskar, further cementing their legacy of producing world-class talent.

Rahi Pakhle's journey serves as a shining example of how perseverance, teamwork, and passion can propel athletes to the pinnacle of success. Her accomplishments inspire a new wave of enthusiasm for Trampoline Gymnastics in India, paving the way for young aspirants to follow in her footsteps.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)