New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Keeping pace with the budgetary allocation, Indian Railways has spent 76 per cent of its budgetary outlay within the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

Indian Railways is transforming itself to be a future-ready organization -- catering to geographically, culturally, and socially as well as economically diverse India.

According to the latest expenditure report of Indian Railways till January 5, 2025, heavy investment is made in capacity augmentation, a reality aiming to make rail travel a world-class experience in India.

The fruits of consistent Capital Expenditure (Capex) for the last decade are visible, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement Wednesday.

As many as 136 Vande Bharat trains were commissioned, and about 97 per cent electrification of broad gauge has been completed, besides laying of new lines, gauge conversion, doubling of track, traffic facilities work, and metropolitan transport.

The semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat trains have become a symbol of India's aspirations for modern, efficient, and comfortable rail travel. These trains are equipped with top-tier amenities and advanced safety features, such as Kavach technology, 360-degree rotating seats, accessible toilets for Divyangjan, and integrated Braille signages, among many others.

Besides, Indian railways have electrified 3,210 kms of rail tracks during the calendar year 2024. The broad gauge network of railway electrification has been extended to 97 per cent.

With Rs 1,198 crore of capital expenditure spending in the first four days of this calendar year, the overall capital expenditure of Indian Railways stands at 76 per cent with nearly three months to go.

The total capex for railways in Budget Estimate 2024-25 is Rs 265,200 crore with gross budgetary support of Rs 252,200 crore.

Out of it, Rs 192,446 crore have already been spent. For rolling stock, the budgetary provision was for Rs 50,903 crore. Out of it, Rs 40, 367 crore were spent by January 5, which is 79 per cent of the budget, allotted for rolling stock.

In safety-related works, out of the budgetary allocation of Rs 34,412 crore, the amount spent is Rs 28,281, which is 82 per cent of the allocated amount.

The government has prioritized transforming Indian Railways into a world-class entity, which ferries on an average "2.3 crore Indians" daily from one part of the country to the other part at an affordable cost. (ANI)

