Business News | Rainbow Children's Hospital, Banjara Hills, Successfully Renews Prestigious JCI Accreditation

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4: Rainbow Children's Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, have successfully renewed their accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI), reaffirming their commitment to delivering healthcare that meets some of the most stringent quality and patient safety standards in the world.

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Widely regarded as the gold standard in healthcare accreditation, JCI accreditation is awarded only to hospitals that consistently demonstrate excellence across every aspect of patient care and hospital operations. For Rainbow, the renewal marks yet another milestone in its journey of building a healthcare ecosystem where safety, quality, clinical outcomes and patient experience remain at the heart of every decision.

The accreditation renewal follows a comprehensive assessment against 13 critical chapters and more than 1,200 measurable elements, covering patient safety, infection prevention and control, medication management, patient rights, quality improvement, governance, staff competency, facility safety and clinical care processes. Successfully meeting these exacting standards requires the collective commitment of doctors, nurses, clinical teams and support staff across the organisation.

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JCI works with healthcare organisations worldwide to elevate quality and patient safety standards through a robust framework of evidence-based practices and continuous improvement. The accreditation is considered one of the most respected global endorsements of a healthcare institution's commitment to excellence.

Over the last 25 years, Rainbow Children's Hospital has established itself as one of India's leading healthcare providers exclusively focused on Children and Women. Through continuous investments in clinical excellence, infrastructure, technology, training and patient safety systems, the organisation has consistently benchmarked itself against the highest international standards.

The successful renewal of JCI accreditation further strengthens Rainbow's position as a trusted destination for advanced pediatric, neonatal and maternal healthcare, while reinforcing its commitment to delivering safe, high-quality and compassionate care to every patient and family it serves.

About Rainbow Children's Hospital

Rainbow network comprises 24 hospitals and 6 clinics across 9 cities, with a total bed capacity of ~2,435 beds. Our Pediatric services under "Rainbow Children's Hospital" include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including organ transplantation); whereas our women care services under "Birthright by Rainbow" offers perinatal care services which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care along with gynecology services.

Rainbow Children's hospital built on strong fundamentals of multidisciplinary approach with a full-time consultant led clinical service along with 24/7 commitment in a child centric environment. The company follows a hub-and-spoke operating model where the hub hospital provides comprehensive outpatient, inpatient care, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary services and the spokes provide primary, secondary and emergency care in pediatrics and obstetrics, large outpatient services and comprehensive obstetrics, pediatric and level 3 NICU services. This model is successfully operational at Hyderabad and is gaining traction in Bengaluru. The endeavor is to replicate this approach in Chennai and across the National Capital Region. Subsequently Rainbow intends to expand into tier-2 cities of Southern India.

Rainbow embraces a unique doctor engagement model, where doctors work exclusively on a full-time, retainer basis. The doctors work in teams and have 24/7 commitment, which is particularly important for children's emergency, neonatal, pediatric intensive care services and support pediatric retrieval services. The Company also operates the country's largest pediatric DNB training program in private healthcare, offering post graduate residential DNB and fellowship program.

Please visit www.rainbowhospitals.in for more information. You may also reach out to:

Media Contact:

Mallikharjuna Rao

Tel: +91- 8978673555

Email: media@rainbowhospitals.in

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