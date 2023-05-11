New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/SRV): Rainbow Trade Fair Tours is a well-known venture with extensive experience in arranging group and individual travel to international trade fairs. Recently, the company marked its 17th year in business and received the esteemed award of Gold Trade Fair Tour Operator by Trave Buzz News (TBN). This recognition is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional services. As part of the ongoing celebrations, the entire team is elated about this achievement.

Swaytank Maheshwari, CEO & Founder of Rainbow Trade Fair Tours Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted by the recognition this award comes with, as it will further our efforts towards being a premium service provider in trade fairs and business travel to cater to the elite traveler. Thankfully, we are already supported in our mission by more than 80 per cent of repeated clientele and will strive harder to fulfill our goals."

"We have been relentlessly endeavouring to integrate technology with travel for our clients, to provide them with a seamless service experience. As we foray ahead on our path of superlative operations, an industry recognition such as this will amplify our presence to many stakeholders whom we are keen to but have yet to serve," said Sunil Singh, Director of Operations, on a similar note.

Similarly, Sales Director Sundesh Nayak added, "This award celebrates the efforts of all those members of this entire organsation who have dedicated their lives to our aim of providing an "at home" experience with all-inclusive travel packages so that our customers can concentrate at their main objective of visit i.e., business."

In addition to the coveted award by Trave Buzz News (TBN), over the years, Rainbow Trade Fair Tours Pvt. Ltd. has garnered a slew of awards that indicate not only the value creation the venture contributes to its clientele but also the well-regarded position it has cemented for itself in the industry. Respected by industry veterans, Rainbow Trade Fair Tours Pvt Ltd. boasts of notable awards Biggest Delegation and Contribution to Industry Award by ChinaPlas 2017, Gold Trade Fair Tour Operator by Mice Affairs in 2019, Innovation in Travel Industry Award by Mice Affairs in 2019, Gold Social Media Interaction Award by Mice Affairs in 2020, Best Trade Fair Tour Operator by Mice Affairs in 2022, and Gold Trade Fair Tour Operator by TBN News in 2023, among others.

Since its humble beginning in 2006, Rainbow Trade Fair Tours Pvt Ltd has become a renowned name in the industry, making its mark internationally, going beyond the domestic markets, which the company conquered in the initial days with its sales and promotion offices at Delhi, Vadodara, Kolkata, and Hyderabad along with representations in Pune, Indore, and Ahmedabad. During its nascent stages, the company garnered overwhelming responses from West and Southern India, indicating more than a decade ago the growth it boasts today.

Currently, Rainbow Trade Fair Tours Pvt Ltd is the only official travel partner for premium names such as Hannover Messe GMbH, Essen Messe GMbH & Messe Munchen GMbH in India, while also regularly catering to delegations of major players in various sectors such as Pharma, Medical & Diagnostic Equipment, Engineering Technology, Building & Construction Machinery, Automobile Industry, Textile, Wire & Tube, Chemical Engineering, Food Processing, Packaging, etc. Behind the venture's success is its constant commitment to adapt to the latest technology, which also ensures that the domestic travel industry grows in part with International standards.

One of the highlights of Rainbow Trade Fair Tours Pvt Ltd.'s history of projects, which showcases the reach and the quality of service the brand offers, was its stint with Indian Government. The stint revolved around the delegates of major institutions coming together to discuss the growth of the Indian Technology sector and the overall industry. The major organisations involved were the State Governments of Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu State, and Haryana, MIDC, CII, FICI, DRDO, IIT Delhi, EEPC, BHEL, etc.

Similarly, another achievement of the Rainbow Trade Fair Tours Pvt Ltd was the fact that the company was the only industry player that operated a tour for the Indian Industry in 2021 in Germany during the COVID-19 with complete Safety Protocols such as an RTPCR Centre in Hotel Reception for all the delegate members, followed by proper Social Distancing, etc.

For more information, please visit: http://www.rainbowworldtours.com/

